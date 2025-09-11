Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne Boys’ High on wrong end of two shootouts at Founders Cup hockey tournament

Chris Taewa
Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

It was the last hurrah for seven Gisborne Boys' High First XI hockey players at the Founders Cup tournament in Carterton. A 7-0 thumping of Tawa College sent them off in style. From left are Ollie Egan, Max Gaddum, Francois Louw, Harry Hayward, Charlie Henry, Tom Fletcher and Austin Fergus. Photo / Bonnie Easterbrook

The final result does not always tell the story.

Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI returned home from the Founders Cup Tier 3 secondary schoolboys hockey tournament in Carterton with seventh place next to their name.

Out of 18 teams, that’s a decent effort, but coach Wade Manson and his

