Off Limitz' Israel Kerisome, Exodus Te Kahu and Carta Paea don't give anyone a free run to the basket, including Green Up big man Cody Tarei in a Premier Grade club basketball game this week. Tarei's teammate, Holden Wilson, is at the ready.

Week three of Gisborne club basketball has been wild.

It began with an Angel Wanoa power move for the Spark Plugs in game one of the ladies’ league on Monday and finished on an 8m buzzer-beater from Gisborne Boys’ High School’s Kelly Rangihuna on Tuesday night.

The Adrian Sparks-coached and Felix Sparks-led Boys’ High outnumbered four-time Gisborne Basketball Association Men’s Premier Grade champions City Lights 11 players to five and beat the depleted veterans 83-65.

GBHS hit back hard after four losses at last week’s Super 8 tournament, with Sparks jnr and TK Wirepa-Hei leading the team’s scorers against City Lights with 16 points apiece in a basketball version of WWF’s “Colossal Jostle”.

Paora Dewes’ 29-point haul for City Lights is the biggest individual tally of week three to date, with the Men’s Open Grade at Ilminster Intermediate School still to come on Friday.