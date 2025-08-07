Of his team’s strong performance, Felix Sparks said: “We played full-court, man-to-man defence with intensity from the tip. It was physical. We came away from the Super 8 placed eighth with work-ons. In our next game, I want to see more output through fitness and more mongrel.”
After SE Systems’ 60-43 win over a Massive Marauders outfit whose junior arm is turning heads in game one, defending champions the Raiders were made to work hard for their 63-37 victory over the Wairoa River Hawks.
Movers and shakers in week three included the Marauders’ 13-year-old Mokena Pishief, who hit two three-pointers, and SE Systems’ find Samuel Chademana, of Zambia, who impressed with his soft shooting touch. He is a great addition.
In game three, Green Up, on the back of some top outside shooting from Safin Tuwairua-Brown (23 points) and Holden Wilson (20), beat Off Limitz 71-59.
In game one of the Ladies League on Monday, the Plugs were well worth their 60-43 result against Gisborne Girls’ High School.
O’Shae Rangihaeata and Kohine Aupouri followed up on Wanoa’s forceful play to begin game one by attacking the basket from both sides of the floor.
Rangihaeata’s magic outlet pass upcourt to Aupouri got the scoreboard moving in the second period.
Maiangi Maiangi (14) led sisters Ihipera (9) and Natalie (6) and niece Ishtar Mackey-Huriwai (11) in a typically quick, energetic showing by WOGS, who beat SE Systems 50-36.
Scoreboard
Ladies League
Gisborne Girls’ High School 43 (Peyton Smith 10, Te Huinga Karauria 8, Missy Matahiki 8, Indie Nikora 5) Spark Plugs 60 (Kayla Namana 11, O’Shae Rangihaeata 8, Kohine Aupouri 6, Arihia Tuhaka-Haapu 6) Quarter 1 – Spark Plugs 22-8; HT – 36-17; Q3 – 55-30.
WOGS 50 (Maiangi Mackey 14, Ishtar Mackey-Huriwai 11, Paris Te Rauna 10, Ihipera Mackey 9, Natalie Mackey 6) SE Systems 36 (Petra Sparks 16, Jasmine Sparks 9). Q1 – 8-8; HT – WOGS 20-17; Q3 – 37-27.
Men’s Open Grade
Massive Marauders 43 (Mokena Pishief 12, Simon Wilson 9, Luke Bradley 8, Auric Pocock 5) SE Systems 60 (Keenan Ruru-Poharama 12, Adrian Sparks 9, Luke Smith 8, Tomas Fernandez 8, William Collier 8, Adrian Peachey 7). Q1 – Marauders 16-10; HT – SES 29-27; Q3 – 41-37.
Wairoa River Hawks 37 (Kauri Maxwell-Claire 14, Qaadr Smith 13) Raiders 63 (Isileli Kamoto-Taliauli 23, Allies Rangihuna 14, Kiwa Ria 11, Daley Riri 6). Q1 – Raiders 17-11; HT – 29-21; Q3 – 47-31.
Green Up 71 (Safin Tuwairua-Brown 23, Holden Wilson 20, Dominique Wilson 14, Cody Tarei 8) Off Limitz 59 (Israel Kerisome 16, Carta Paea 14, Rihai Harris 13, Brixton Calipes 10). Q1 – Green Up 14-10; HT – 29-21; Q3 – 47-45.
City Lights 65 (Paora Dewes 29, Kahn Grayson 24, Ryan Walters 12) Gisborne Boys’ High School Senior A 83 (Felix Sparks 16, Te Kani Wirepa-Hei 16, Kelly Rangihuna 14, Ryland Bright 9, Ollie Tong 8, Aidan Henderson 8, Aiziah Craft-Chemis 5). Q1 – City Lights 15-14; HT – GBHS 40-33; Q3 – 52-52).