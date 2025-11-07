Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne and Poverty Bay take centre interclub bowls honours

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

The victorious Poverty Bay team with the Peck Shield for women’s senior interclub: Deborah Hancock (left), Jessie Davis-Law, Jenny Amor (manager/reserve), Kathryn Flaugere, Cheryl Jenkins, Dianne Phillips, Lesley Seymour and Anita Vaotuua.

The victorious Poverty Bay team with the Peck Shield for women’s senior interclub: Deborah Hancock (left), Jessie Davis-Law, Jenny Amor (manager/reserve), Kathryn Flaugere, Cheryl Jenkins, Dianne Phillips, Lesley Seymour and Anita Vaotuua.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne’s men were convincing victors but Poverty Bay’s women were a class apart for drama in Bowls Gisborne-East Coast’s senior interclub contests last weekend.

Gisborne Bowling Club’s men dropped only one game out of nine – and that was by just a point in the pairs – as they

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save