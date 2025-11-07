The victorious Poverty Bay team with the Peck Shield for women’s senior interclub: Deborah Hancock (left), Jessie Davis-Law, Jenny Amor (manager/reserve), Kathryn Flaugere, Cheryl Jenkins, Dianne Phillips, Lesley Seymour and Anita Vaotuua.

The victorious Poverty Bay team with the Peck Shield for women’s senior interclub: Deborah Hancock (left), Jessie Davis-Law, Jenny Amor (manager/reserve), Kathryn Flaugere, Cheryl Jenkins, Dianne Phillips, Lesley Seymour and Anita Vaotuua.

Gisborne’s men were convincing victors but Poverty Bay’s women were a class apart for drama in Bowls Gisborne-East Coast’s senior interclub contests last weekend.

Gisborne Bowling Club’s men dropped only one game out of nine – and that was by just a point in the pairs – as they gathered 16 points and a differential of +96 to win the Fisken Cup on their home greens.

They wrapped it up in one day. Four teams entered, compared with the five who vied for the women’s title.

Poverty Bay Bowling Club’s women led at the end of the first day’s play, but only by a point, and they had to withstand strong challenges from Tolaga Bay and a fast-finishing Kahutia to retain the Peck Shield.

“Lesley Seymour’s 21-13 singles win against the Kahutia club’s Dayvinia Mills in the second round gave us the boost we needed to keep going on the first day,” said Poverty Bay’s Jessie Davis-Law, whose Facebook posts informed this report.