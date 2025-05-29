Dylan Foster’s team received a bye in the semifinal round, while Lynn’s team played Matthew Foster (s), Adam Rickard, Kevin White and Lesley Glassford for a place in the final.

Lynn led 10-3 after seven ends. However, in the eighth end, a bold drive by Foster removed the opposition’s only bowl on the head, and Lynn’s crew dropped six shots. That closed the score to 10-9.

Both skips played some fine draw bowls along the edge of the mat in the ninth end, but Foster’s team had the closest bowl to level the game 10-all.

They then came through the extra end with three points to win 13-10.

In the final, Matthew Foster’s team again started slowly. They trailed 7-2 after six ends but pegged it back to 7-6 after eight.

Dylan Foster’s team applied pressure in the ninth end when holding four shots. That forced Matthew to “kill” the end, which took the score to 10-6 in favour of Dylan’s team.

Matthew’s team could manage only one point on the extra end, leaving Dylan’s team with a 10-7 victory.

It was 19-year-old Dylan Foster’s 22nd centre title, the fifth for Warren Edlin, second for Sylvia Groves and first for Sophie Haskins.

In Auckland, Gisborne indoor bowler Malcolm Trowell teamed up with Auckland-based son Nathan to win the Greater Auckland pairs event.

The following day they joined Malcolm’s daughter and Nathan’s sister Kayla Trowell and Aucklander Paul Psaila for the Greater Auckland Fours and finished runners-up.