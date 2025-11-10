Taylor took the win with Shane Murrell second, Mike Vita third, Dallas Wanoa fourth and Bill Mooney fifth.

Jose Govender won the kids' feature race and one of his junior class races on a hot day of burning rubber at Eastland Kart Club's Te Maanga Rd track on Sunday. Photo / Barry Irvine

The kids have their own feature over eight laps but with no joker lap. Juniors start in front of the rookies (aged 5 to 8 years) for safety reasons.

Jose Govender won the race from Nixen Gooch, with Kolten Irvine, Lennox McIndoe, Chloe Hughes and Asher Davis completing the top six.

Drivers of the day were Lennox McIndoe (kids) and Tessa Irvine (adult).

Rookies and juniors have three races of eight laps and each has a front, middle and back start on the grid.

In the rookies class, Lennox won all three races, with Geo Gooch earning three second placings, Chloe Hughes two third and Max Archer a third.

The junior class wins were shared between Jose, Kolten and Nixen. Jose had two seconds, Nixen a second, Kolten two thirds and Nixen a third.

At the start of the meeting, adult drivers complete timed laps and the fastest qualify for Group A, the make-up of which can change during the day depending on results.

The club had A and B groups in Sunday’s racing.

Sam Hughes won all three Group A races, Murrell had three seconds and Ian McGrory three thirds.

In Group B, Tessa Irvine, Daniel Taylor and Barry Irvine recorded one win apiece; Barry Irvine, Mooney and Harley Davis each had seconds, and Mooney, David Alfrey and Barry Irvine had thirds.

The fastest lap went to McGrory with a time of 21.170s on the joker lap (the old part of the track). Murrell’s 21.928s was the best time on the hairpinned new track.