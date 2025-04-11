The kids’ feature race was over eight laps, with rookies and juniors racing together.
Jose Govender won his fourth feature of the season, chased hard by Nixen Gooch, with Kolten Irvine third.
Drivers of the day were Sam Hughes (adults) and daughter Asha (kids) – a great day for the family.
At the start of the day, adult drivers do timed laps to decide which group they will start in. Drivers can go up or down groups during the day, depending on their results.
Group A, 1st placings: Seth Hall, Evan Mooney, Sam Hughes.
2nd placings: Evan Mooney (2), Sam Hughes.
3rd placings: Daniel Taylor 2, Harley Davis.
Group B, 1st placings: Barry Irvine, Shaun Barwick, Ben Adcock.
2nd placings: Ben Adcock, Mike Vita, Dion Lund.
3rd placings: Tessa Irvine, Dion Lund, Shane Murrell.
Junior class, 1st placings: Nixen Gooch 2, Jose Govender.
2nd placings: Pyper Irvine 3.
3rd placings: Jose Govender 2.
Rookies class, 1st placings: Asha Hughes 2, Kolten Irvine.
2nd placings: Kolten Irvine 2, Asha Hughes.
3rd placings: Juvae Govender 3.
Chloe Hughes and Geo Gooch also drove well.
The kids have all come a long way this season, improving meeting by meeting.
The club has two more race days for the season.
A fun day is being held on Sunday and the big meeting of the season is the Anzac champs on April 27.
Racing is free to watch and the public is welcome to head out to the track at Te Maanga Rd, which is off Aerodrome Rd, past Awapuni Speedway.