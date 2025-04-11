Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Feature-race glory has Shane Murrell a happy chappie at Eastland Kart Club meeting in Gisborne

By Robin Trueman
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Shane Murrell won the feature race at Eastland Kart Club's latest points meeting. Photo / Ashleigh Taylor

Shane Murrell won the feature race at Eastland Kart Club's latest points meeting. Photo / Ashleigh Taylor

Shane Murrell’s decision to upgrade proved a victorious one in Eastland Kart Club’s ninth points meeting of the season last Sunday.

Murrell, driving a new kart, won the feature race – the last and highlight race of the day, which had 12 karts racing over 12 laps for glory, the chequered flag and bragging rights.

Harley Davis was second, Evan Mooney third, Daniel Taylor fourth, Mike Vita fifth and Ben Adcock rounded out the top six.

With a joker lap chucked in when drivers wanted to take it, racing made for interesting viewing.

Taylor had the fastest lap on the old track, 21.215 seconds, while Mooney posted the fastest on the new track, 22.374.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The kids’ feature race was over eight laps, with rookies and juniors racing together.

Jose Govender won his fourth feature race of the season at Eastland Kart Club's meeting last Sunday.
Jose Govender won his fourth feature race of the season at Eastland Kart Club's meeting last Sunday.

Jose Govender won his fourth feature of the season, chased hard by Nixen Gooch, with Kolten Irvine third.

Drivers of the day were Sam Hughes (adults) and daughter Asha (kids) – a great day for the family.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

At the start of the day, adult drivers do timed laps to decide which group they will start in. Drivers can go up or down groups during the day, depending on their results.

Group A, 1st placings: Seth Hall, Evan Mooney, Sam Hughes.

2nd placings: Evan Mooney (2), Sam Hughes.

3rd placings: Daniel Taylor 2, Harley Davis.

Group B, 1st placings: Barry Irvine, Shaun Barwick, Ben Adcock.

2nd placings: Ben Adcock, Mike Vita, Dion Lund.

3rd placings: Tessa Irvine, Dion Lund, Shane Murrell.

Junior class, 1st placings: Nixen Gooch 2, Jose Govender.

2nd placings: Pyper Irvine 3.

3rd placings: Jose Govender 2.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rookies class, 1st placings: Asha Hughes 2, Kolten Irvine.

2nd placings: Kolten Irvine 2, Asha Hughes.

3rd placings: Juvae Govender 3.

Chloe Hughes and Geo Gooch also drove well.

The kids have all come a long way this season, improving meeting by meeting.

The club has two more race days for the season.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A fun day is being held on Sunday and the big meeting of the season is the Anzac champs on April 27.

Racing is free to watch and the public is welcome to head out to the track at Te Maanga Rd, which is off Aerodrome Rd, past Awapuni Speedway.

Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport