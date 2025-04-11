Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Shane Murrell won the feature race at Eastland Kart Club's latest points meeting. Photo / Ashleigh Taylor

Shane Murrell’s decision to upgrade proved a victorious one in Eastland Kart Club’s ninth points meeting of the season last Sunday.

Murrell, driving a new kart, won the feature race – the last and highlight race of the day, which had 12 karts racing over 12 laps for glory, the chequered flag and bragging rights.

Harley Davis was second, Evan Mooney third, Daniel Taylor fourth, Mike Vita fifth and Ben Adcock rounded out the top six.

With a joker lap chucked in when drivers wanted to take it, racing made for interesting viewing.

Taylor had the fastest lap on the old track, 21.215 seconds, while Mooney posted the fastest on the new track, 22.374.