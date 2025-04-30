Advertisement
Encouraging results for Gisborne’s Pinn twins at NZ Under-21 bowls tournament

Kyle Pinn was fourth-equal in division 2 of the national Under-21 singles bowls tournament in Wellington.

Kahutia Bowling Club twins Kyle and Liam Pinn had encouraging results in their first experience of the three-day Kittyhawk National Under-21 Singles Tournament in Wellington.

Kyle Pinn finished fourth-equal in division 2 of the competition and Liam was third in division 3.

The tournament drew 32 players from places as far afield as Gisborne, Otago, Southland, Auckland, Canterbury, Taranaki and Wellington.

Players were divided into four sections and played seven games to determine who qualified for post-section play.

On the first day, 14-year-old Kyle and Liam – representing Bowls Gisborne-East Coast – won three out of their four games.

Kyle beat Lachie McEwan (Dunedin) 21-17, Taui White (Wairarapa) 21-17 and Mia Cavie (Wellington) 21-11, and lost to James Macmillan (Wellington) 21-13.

Liam lost his first game, to Luca Dobson (Taranaki), 21-14, then beat Archita Ramesh (Wellington) 21-17, Grayson Wakefield (Wellington) 21-14 and Jacob Potiki-Tagg (Dunedin) 21-10.

At the end of the first day, Kyle was second in his section while Liam was sitting third.

The next day was tougher, as each of the twins had only a win and two losses.

Kyle qualified for division 2 and beat Wakefield 21-8 to reach the division quarter-final. However, he lost to Kenny Marshall (Wellington) and ended up fourth-equal.

Liam was sixth in his section. Only those placed fourth and fifth played in division 2, so Liam went into division 3, where games lasted only 45 minutes, so each shot was vital.

Liam beat Kura Price (Wellington) 14-9 in the first round.

Then, against Alex McGinty (Wellington), Liam was a shot behind on the second-last end. On the last end, it was a measure for the shot, so Liam drew another bowl closer and took two shots to win the game 13-12.

Against Wakefield, Liam again trailed by a shot after the second-last end. Again, it was a measure for the shot so Liam drew another bowl closer and took two shots to win 12-11.

Liam Pinn finished third in division 3 of the national Under-21 singles bowls tournament.
Liam then beat Noah Haran (Wellington) 13-6.

Two other players also had four wins, and their statistics put them ahead of Liam.

