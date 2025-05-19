Advertisement
Perfect 10: Egan stars as Gisborne Boys’ High wallop Masters in Poverty Bay hockey

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Gisborne Boys' High's Ollie Egan (on the ball against Napier Boys' High last year) found the back of the net 10 times for his team in Poverty Bay club hockey on Saturday. Photo / Liam Clayton

Forty goals were scored in four games of Poverty Bay club hockey at Harry Barker Reserve on Saturday afternoon, including 18 by Gisborne Boys’ High School’s First XI.

The students demolished Lytton Paikea Sports Club Resene Masters 18-1 on the Hain Farming Turf while reigning women’s champions GMC Green scored 13 without reply against Gisborne Girls’ High’s First XI.

GBHS captain Ollie Egan was in rampant form, finding the back of the net an incredible 10 times in what must be close to a record individual effort at senior level.

Teammate Caleb Taewa chimed in with five, Tom Fletcher got a couple and Dougie Wilcox-Taylor completed the scoresheet.

GBHS could lay claim to all 19 goals, as their coach Wade Mason scored to save the Masters from a whitewash.

“The students bounced back well and truly from their [5-3] loss to YMP A, with a huge win,” Poverty Bay Hockey Association chairman Kohere Tupara said.

“They proved too fit, too fast and too skilful for a Masters side missing some of their key players.

“Ollie Egan was unstoppable.”

In the other men’s game, reigning champions Laidlaw YMP A were too good for traditional rivals LPSC LOB Traktion, winning 5-0 for their third consecutive victory.

Goals to James Torrie (2), Tamanay Tuhou, Chris Fox and Wini Tarawa separated the two teams on the scoresheet.

“Both teams created chances throughout the game, but the YMP defence was strong,” said Tupara, who also plays for YMP.

“We were glad to hold Traktion to zero goals.”

Gisborne Girls’ High had no answer to GMC Green in another one-sided affair.

Anna Manning scored three goals for the Green Machine, and there were braces to Maia Brown, Heni Thompson and Bree Thompson.

The other goals went to Chloe Kapene, Jess Candy, Kate Hills and Alex Pate.

“GMC stamped their mark on the women’s competition with their convincing victory,” Tupara said.

As Tupara predicted, the other women’s game turned out to be the clash of the weekend.

LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Paikea defeated GMC Kowhai 3-0 in an even encounter.

“This was a close game,” he said.

“Both teams had opportunities, but Paikea were more clinical.

“That proved to be the difference between the two sides.”

