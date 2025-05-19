Gisborne Boys' High's Ollie Egan (on the ball against Napier Boys' High last year) found the back of the net 10 times for his team in Poverty Bay club hockey on Saturday. Photo / Liam Clayton

19 May, 2025 05:00 AM 2 mins to read

Forty goals were scored in four games of Poverty Bay club hockey at Harry Barker Reserve on Saturday afternoon, including 18 by Gisborne Boys’ High School’s First XI.

The students demolished Lytton Paikea Sports Club Resene Masters 18-1 on the Hain Farming Turf while reigning women’s champions GMC Green scored 13 without reply against Gisborne Girls’ High’s First XI.

GBHS captain Ollie Egan was in rampant form, finding the back of the net an incredible 10 times in what must be close to a record individual effort at senior level.

Teammate Caleb Taewa chimed in with five, Tom Fletcher got a couple and Dougie Wilcox-Taylor completed the scoresheet.

GBHS could lay claim to all 19 goals, as their coach Wade Mason scored to save the Masters from a whitewash.