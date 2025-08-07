Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Crunch club hockey clash between Gisborne Boys’ High and LOB Traktion

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Commitment in defence will be the catchcry for Gisborne Boys' High School First XI (pictured) and LPSC LOB Traktion when they meet in what is shaping up to be a crunch Poverty Bay men's club hockey game on Saturday. Both teams are also among the action tonight. Photo / Mai Gooch

Commitment in defence will be the catchcry for Gisborne Boys' High School First XI (pictured) and LPSC LOB Traktion when they meet in what is shaping up to be a crunch Poverty Bay men's club hockey game on Saturday. Both teams are also among the action tonight. Photo / Mai Gooch

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A double-header for three Poverty Bay men’s club hockey teams is likely to decide who will meet to decide the 2025 title.

With defending champions Laidlaw YMP all but a certainty for the final, the other spot is up for grabs for Gisborne Boys’ High First XI and Lytton Paikea

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save