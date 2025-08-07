Boys’ High have a game in hand – against Waituhi on August 15 – while Traktion have the bye that weekend.
Goal differential may prove a telling point if Traktion and Boys’ High draw on Saturday, so the students will be looking to score plenty of goals tonight.
Poverty Bay hockey chairman Kohere Tupara is expecting the Traktion-Boys’ High duel to be “a good game”.
“Boys’ High have beaten Traktion in their two previous encounters this season, so Traktion will be out to get one back against them.
“Both teams will need to be at their best to decide it either way.”
Boys’ High coach Wade Manson said the boys were well aware of the importance of Saturday’s match, which they will go into with some injury issues.
The Masters and Waituhi complete the men’s Saturday action from 5pm.
“Over the course of the year, games between these two teams have been closely fought,” Tupara said.
“Waituhi have had the upper hand previously, but the Masters will be keen to get a win against them tomorrow. They will turn up to play for sure.”
Waituhi have the bye tonight, while YMP have the bye on Saturday.
The women’s Saturday games start at 12.30pm with PGG Wrightson Ngatapa up against GMC Kowhai on the Hain Farming Turf.
“Ngatapa were dominant against Gisborne Girls’ High School last weekend,” Tupara said. “I believe they will do the same against Kowhai.
“Kowhai will need their best defensive effort to foot it with them.”
Defending champions GMC Green, unchallenged all season, meet Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI at 2pm.
“We can anticipate a one-sided match,” Tupara said. “The Green Machine can be expected to take control from the start. Girls’ High will need to put in a huge effort to stay with them.”
LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Insurance Paikea have the bye.