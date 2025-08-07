Commitment in defence will be the catchcry for Gisborne Boys' High School First XI (pictured) and LPSC LOB Traktion when they meet in what is shaping up to be a crunch Poverty Bay men's club hockey game on Saturday. Both teams are also among the action tonight. Photo / Mai Gooch

A double-header for three Poverty Bay men’s club hockey teams is likely to decide who will meet to decide the 2025 title.

With defending champions Laidlaw YMP all but a certainty for the final, the other spot is up for grabs for Gisborne Boys’ High First XI and Lytton Paikea Sports Club LOB Traktion.

The double-header starts tonight on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve with YMP up against Traktion at 6pm, followed by Boys’ High versus LPSC Resene Masters at 7.30pm.

Top-of-the-table YMP are expected to have too much in the tank for Traktion, while Boys’ High should likewise have little trouble against the Masters.

A Traktion loss and a Boys’ High win could leave everything hanging on Saturday’s 3.30pm match-up between the two.