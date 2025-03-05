The expected southerly brought sizeable seas to Tūranganui-a-Kiwa yesterday as forecast, and a "safety first" approach will be taken by organisers at this week's surf lifesaving nationals in Gisborne. The carnival starts on Thursday with the masters competition. Photo / Murray Robertson
Athletes in the Aon New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships were confronted with challenging surf conditions when they arrived in the city on Wednesday.
“But we’ll be racing Thursday,” Surf Life Saving NZ national events manager Matt Cairns said.
Surf forecast sites on Wednesday predicted a south swell of around 2m at Midway Beach and 1.5m at neighbouring Waikanae Beach.
For Thursday, waves were predicted to reach 4m at Midway and up around 3m at Waikanae.
The swell was expected to drop to between 1.5m and 2m on Friday, and decrease much further on Saturday and Sunday.
Carnival organisers indicated earlier this week that given the weather conditions they would probably have to alter the championships programme, which was set to begin on Thursday morning with the masters competition.
Masters surf athletes range in age groups from 30 and over, with some in their 70s ready to compete.
“We anticipate a start to racing Thursday morning,” Cairns said yesterday.
“We’ve got a hearty mix of old campaigners who have dug out their club caps, former NZ representatives keen to get back on the line and new members racing under the blue and gold cap for the first time.
“We’re fielding two canoe crews, some ski and board specialists in individual and relays, some all-rounders doing the full programme and some beachies teaming up for sprints and relays.
“The conditions are going to add some excitement to racing for sure, but the team are looking forward to some fun racing and stories to tell over beers later in the day.”
A powhiri was to be held at Midway on Thursday morning (6.15am) to formally open the champs.