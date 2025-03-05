The forecasters got the southerly swell size accurately yesterday at around 2m inshore and it was expected to build further overnight to 3m-plus. Photo / Murray Robertson

Carnival organisers indicated earlier this week that given the weather conditions they would probably have to alter the championships programme, which was set to begin on Thursday morning with the masters competition.

Masters surf athletes range in age groups from 30 and over, with some in their 70s ready to compete.

“We anticipate a start to racing Thursday morning,” Cairns said yesterday.

“We will begin with beach events for the masters on the sand track next to Stanley Rd.”

Midway Beach took further shape yesterday as the venue for the four days of the national surf lifesaving championships that will see close to 1300 athletes ranging in age from 14 to over 70 in action. Photo / Murray Robertson

The track has been groomed and laid out with running lanes ahead of a start to the competition.

“We’ll run through the beach sprints, beach flags and beach relays in all the masters age groups,” Cairns said.

“Then we will look at the surf races, given the sea conditions, then board and ski and so on, again depending on the size of the surf.”

The boat and surf canoe events for the masters looked set to be shifted into the main carnival programme over the weekend, he said.

“Safety first is where we come from when it comes to staging races. Our aim is to ensure all the competitors have a fair go and a good time.”

Trailer loads of surf lifesaving gear - boards skis, boats and canoes - began to arrive in big numbers on the beachfront on Wednesday. Photo / Murray Robertson

Around be 300 competitors from across the country will be involved in the masters.

Riversun Wainui will have 23 veteran athletes racing across the various beach and surf events.

Wainui has a record 23-strong team competing in the masters section of the surf lifesaving nationals. They have dubbed themselves the "Wainui Weapons" and most of them got together on Tuesday for a briefing.

“That’s a record for our club in masters competition at the nationals,” Wainui head coach Dion Williams said. “We are super-stoked and looking forward to it.”

The club will have two women’s canoe crews and a men’s crew.

“They are all hearty crews,” Williams said. “We’ll also have people racing in the swim, board, ski and beach events.

“All are doing it for fun and to relive a feeling of racing from the past. Some are a little nervous and excited about the coming conditions, but all are very capable of taking them on.

“Ice packs may be required for all those pulled muscles but bring on the fun, laughs and vibes.”

Dawson Building Midway will have 22 masters on the start lines.

“Our masters this year have been training hard for the last two weeks in preparation for the big day,” head coach Jack Gavin said.

“We have a range of athletes to cover the full programme and will no doubt feature across most disciplines.

“There are numerous age group and open title-holders amongst the group, who are looking forward to getting back in the togs.

“Special mention to Sam Gavin, who displayed utter dedication by continuing to train for beach flags whilst on a boat during a hunting and fishing trip on Stewart Island. He will be one to watch.

“We wish them all the best and hope the ‘hammies’ hold up across the day.

“Huge thanks to the Truck Stop for feeding them and to Alan Thorpe, at Ray White, who supplied our awesome uniforms.”

Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae has mustered a masters contingent of 16.

“We’re stoked to have a team of that size racing - the biggest crew we’ve had for many years,” club manager Clara Wilson said.

“We’ve got a hearty mix of old campaigners who have dug out their club caps, former NZ representatives keen to get back on the line and new members racing under the blue and gold cap for the first time.

“We’re fielding two canoe crews, some ski and board specialists in individual and relays, some all-rounders doing the full programme and some beachies teaming up for sprints and relays.

“The conditions are going to add some excitement to racing for sure, but the team are looking forward to some fun racing and stories to tell over beers later in the day.”

A powhiri was to be held at Midway on Thursday morning (6.15am) to formally open the champs.