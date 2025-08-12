Tight matches marked the latest round of the BIZminton Gisborne business house badminton league. Photo / Marc Shannon

New team Smashers held off Cool Runnings to win an exciting tie in BIZminton 2025.1, Gisborne’s business house badminton league.

Smashers won the tie 4–2, with scores of 27-26, 24-26 and 23-22 indicating how close some of the games were last week.

In the competitive grade, Smash Bros had some tight matches against the more experienced RSL51, with scores as close as 23-23 and 23-20.

The Kents continue to lead the competitive grade, with RSL51 second, while Team Wairua Ora lead the social grade, with GDC Good Guys second.

Results from last Thursday: Team Wairua Ora defeated Slammers, 6-0; Smashers def Cool Runnings 4-2; GDC Good Guys def Shuttle Socks 4-2; Kents def Lets 6-0; FootFaults def We R Family 5-1; RSL51s def Smash Bros 6-0.