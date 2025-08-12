New team Smashers held off Cool Runnings to win an exciting tie in BIZminton 2025.1, Gisborne’s business house badminton league.
Smashers won the tie 4–2, with scores of 27-26, 24-26 and 23-22 indicating how close some of the games were last week.
In the competitive grade, Smash Broshad some tight matches against the more experienced RSL51, with scores as close as 23-23 and 23-20.
The Kents continue to lead the competitive grade, with RSL51 second, while Team Wairua Ora lead the social grade, with GDC Good Guys second.
Results from last Thursday: Team Wairua Ora defeated Slammers, 6-0; Smashers def Cool Runnings 4-2; GDC Good Guys def Shuttle Socks 4-2; Kents def Lets 6-0; FootFaults def We R Family 5-1; RSL51s def Smash Bros 6-0.