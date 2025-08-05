The Gisborne Boys' High First XI defence was put under the hammer by YMP in Poverty Bay men's club hockey on Saturday. YMP won 5-2 but Boys' High goalkeeper Francois Louw (pictured) was outstanding for the students. Picture / Mai Gooch

The Gisborne Boys' High First XI defence was put under the hammer by YMP in Poverty Bay men's club hockey on Saturday. YMP won 5-2 but Boys' High goalkeeper Francois Louw (pictured) was outstanding for the students. Picture / Mai Gooch

Poverty Bay men’s club hockey’s reigning champions underlined their No 1 status in making it three wins from three games against their closest rivals in 2025.

Laidlaw YMP defeated Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI 5-2 on the Hain Farming turf at Harry Barker Reserve to remain unbeaten and on top of the points table heading towards the business end of the competition.

The students went into the game on the back of an intense Super 8 secondary schools campaign in Palmerston North and were not at their best against a YMP team, who have had the wood over them all season.

Chris Fox and Kohere Tupara each found the back of the net twice in a clinical team performance that enhanced their favouritism for the title.

Caleb Taewa put the students in front in the opening quarter, but YMP surged back and a dominant second quarter proved the major difference between the sides.