GBHS sharpshooter Ollie Egan got a goal in the fourth quarter to add to his impressive season tally, but his team were always chasing after YMP went in front.
“This was a closer game than what the final score suggests,” said Tupara, who is also the Poverty Bay Hockey chairman.
“Boys’ High scored early but as YMP have showed, they are not a team to panic.
“They had a strong second quarter and took a 4-1 lead, which became a high mountain for the students to climb after their Super 8 exertions.
“Despite that the students continued to press and the second half was tightly contested.”
Three women’s teams faced a doubleheader, which started on Thursday night with PGG Wrightson Ngatapa beating LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Insurance Paikea 3-1.
Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI collected their second point of the season with a 1-all draw against GMC Kowhai.
The other results from Saturday were clear-cut victories.
GMC Green thumped Paikea 9-1, highlighted by a hat-trick to Caroline MacLaurin.
“The Green Machine put another stamp on the women’s competition,” Tupara said. “That was a big win and it showed why they are the women’s team to beat this season.”
Ngatapa were also in rampant form in rattling home 10 goals to Girls’ High’s one.
The scorecard included hat-tricks to Mackenzie Cassie and Lulu Parker, and a brace to Olivia Angland.
“Ngatapa carried their form from Thursday’s win over Paikea into this one,” Tupara said. “They played with flair and showed they are enjoying their hockey.
“They looked dangerous and are peaking at the right time of the year.”
In the other men’s game, LPSC LOB Traktion were far too good for Waituhi, winning 10-0.
Anthony Boyder was in fine scoring form again, adding five goals to his tally, and Dave Melville scored twice.
“Traktion blew Waituhi away ... they were just too strong,” Tupara said.
Scoring details - Thursday, women: PGG Wrightson Ngatapa 3 (Briar Robb, Kate Pahina, Leigh Twigley goals) Paikea 1 (Jo Cumming).
Gisborne Girls’ High First XI 1 (Emily Petro) GMC Kowhai 1 (Arna Searle).
Saturday, women: GMC Green 9 (Caroline MacLaurin 3, Charlie Brown, Maia Brown, Anna Manning, Jade Martin, Jade Stafford, Tori Wharepapa) Paikea 1 (Jo Cumming).
Ngatapa 10 (Mackenzie Cassie 3, Lulu Parker 3, Olivia Angland 2, Briar Robb, Leigh Twigley) GGHS First XI 1 (Pae Wilcox-Taylor).
Men: LPSC LOB Traktion 10 (Anthony Boyder 5, Dave Melville 2, Zarneo Baker, Josh Lardelli, Jack Willock) Waituhi 0.
Laidlaw YMP A 5 (Chris Fox 2, Kohere Tupara 2, Tamanay Tuhou) Gisborne Boys’ High First XI 2 (Caleb Taewa, Ollie Egan).