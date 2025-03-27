Super saloon action returns to Awapuni Speedway Saturday night for that class' champ of champs. Photo / Liam Clayton

The Jag Painters Limited Saloon Champion of Champions is also being held at the meeting and the limited drivers will also race for the Pit Stop Gisborne Bruce Ellmers Memorial.

“We’ve got 11 cars entered for that series of races,” Hughes said. “They are coming from all over the North Island to duel with our own Rodney McIndoe, who won the South Island title last month, and Ethan Cook, the current 2NZ.“

The champ of champs theme continues in the support programme.

The Professional Fleet Maintenance Production Saloon Champ of Champs is expected to feature 11 cars.

Sidecars will hit the Awapuni track in their champ of champs and will also go hell for leather for the coveted Law/Cartmell Memorial Trophy.

The line-up includes former Gisborne racer Rob Miller in his 8P machine.

“Who is not excited to see the bikes out on the track for the first time this season?” Hughes said.

“It’s awesome to see them back and it’s so good to hear that Rob Miller hopes to get them back more next season.”

The night’s entertainment will finish with the Demolition Ramp Race.

“At last count we had 14 entries - not a big line-up, but it will be fun.”

Gates open at 5pm and racing starts at 6pm.

Meanwhile the club’s season ends with a doubleheader on April 11 and 12 featuring the McCafferty Metal Cartage Superstock Best Pairs, final round of the City Smart Repairs Superstock Points Dash, McCafferty Metal Cartage Superstock Champ of Champs, Wicked Tints 1200cc champs for youth ministocks, Roseland Tavern Stockcar Classic, TQ Champ of Champs and Kevin McKay Memorial for TQs.

“We are also set to light up the sky once again to mark the end of the season with another spectacular fireworks display sponsored again by M.E Jukes and Sons.”