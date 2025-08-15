Advertisement
Captain leads Spark Plugs to victory in Gisborne women’s basketball

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

Green Up guard Holden Wilson, who led all scorers in week 4 of the Gisborne Basketball Association Premier Men's League with 35 points in his crew's 70-69 loss to SE Systems. He kept the same classic form on both his free-throws and six three-pointers.

SCOREBOARD

Ladies’ League, week 4

Spark Plugs 48 (O’Shae Rangihaeata 14, Kayla Namana 11, Nevaeh Smith 7, Kohine Aupouri 7) SE Systems 44 (Petra Sparks 24, Jasmine Sparks 13). Quarter 1 - Spark Plugs 16-5; HT - 30-13; Q3 - 38-34.

WOGS 71 (Ishtar Mackey-Huriwai 29, Natalie Mackey 15, Tania

