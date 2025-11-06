Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Call goes out for players to fill the gaps

Gisborne Herald
Quick Read

The Tairāwhiti Softball season starts on Friday night with adult social games from 5.30pm at Waikirikiri Park.

The Tairāwhiti Softball season starts on Friday night with adult social games from 5.30pm at Waikirikiri Park.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Young and old are invited to come along to Waikirikiri Park for the start of softball this weekend.

Players are still required for the Friday evening adult social games starting at 5.30pm.

“Form a team or join a team,” Tairawhiti Softball chairman Walton Walker said. “Also, bring any

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save