“If you have anyone who can play, bring them along.

“And bring whatever gear you have. Bases, tees, flexi [soft] balls and some bats will be provided.”

Games will last 45 to 50 minutes.

The primary school draw (all games at Waikirikiri Park, starting at 9am) –

Rookie Sox Primary Softball (Years 5 and 6): D3, Mangapapa Rookie Sox v Te Wharau Cardinals; D4, Waikirikiri v Sonrise/Extras (more players needed).

Young Sox T-Ball (Years 3 and 4): D5, Awapuni v Mangapapa Young Sox; D6, Waikirikiri v Te Wharau Astros.

Pipi Sox T-Ball (Years 1 and 2): D1, Awapuni Dodgers, v Mangapapa Blue; D2, Te Wharau Titans v Sonrise.