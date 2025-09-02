West Coast lead the standings on 15 points on points differential from South Canterbury and Mid Canterbury. All three have won their opening three matches.

Manuel-Harman was pleased with the Weka’s bounceback from their round 2 47-26 loss to King Country in Taupō.

“We picked it up on defence and kept the ball in hand much of the time,” he said. “We led 12-7 at halftime and played with defensive intent throughout, and that was one of the most pleasing aspects.”

Horowhenua-Kapiti captain Dallas Wiki also had praise for the visitors.

“They ran the ball from everywhere, their rolling maul was good as always and so was their play at set-piece. It was Poverty Bay’s game.”

Reds skipper Keanu Taumata won the toss and chose to play into a strong northerly breeze on a fine day in front of a crowd of around 1000.

Openside flanker Taumata opened the scoring with a try in the eighth minute after a series of pick-and-go efforts.

Nic Proffit, having shifted inside to first five in the absence of regular 10 Tayler Adams, converted.

Seven minutes later, the home side’s lock Mikaere Harvey heaved his way over and Wellington loan player and first five Rory Woollett’s conversion levelled it at 7-7.

Poverty Bay winger Bosca Tikicidre takes on a Horowhenua Kapiti forward. The Bay's 26-19 win lifted them to fifth on the Heartland Championship table. Photo / Nathan Sanders-iNSport Photography

Poverty Bay hooker Ngahiwai Manuel has become adept at scoring tries off the back of a rolling maul and did so again in the 19th minute.

Despite being outweighed by their opposing forward pack, the Weka held their own.

Manuel-Harman praised George Ormond, who is usually a loosehead prop but has been anchoring the scrum at tighthead in the last month. Having done a top job to the break, Ormond was replaced at halftime by Tapuae club compatriot Iose Brown.

In the 52nd minute, former Hurricanes No 8 Alex Fidow scored the ’Nua’s second try, which Woollett converted to put them 14-12 ahead.

Fidow repeated the dose in the 63rd to extend the hosts’ lead to 19-12.

In the 66th minute, Manuel once more dropped the hammer from a lineout drive to complete a double and Proffit’s successful conversion levelled the score 19-apiece.

The match-winner came in the 76th minute – powerhouse No 8 Uini Fetalaiga crossing and Proffit adding his third conversion for 26-19.

It was the last points-scoring act of a close, gritty battle ultimately decided up front º with all seven tries scored by forwards.

Proffit stepped up tremendously as replacement for first-choice first five Adams.

The Bay were equally well served by Fetalaiga and dynamic halfback Henry Saker, who have been key to raising the team’s standard of play and expectation.

Both sides chose loosehead props as their most valuable players ... loan player Toma Laumalili for the Bay; George Jacobs for Horowhenua Kapiti.

Laumalili, of Auckland’s Pakuranga club, on debut brought real physical presence to the visitors’ match effort at close quarters.

Poverty Bay are eyeing win number three this weekend. They host 11th-placed Buller, who have lost all three of their games so far, at Rugby Park.