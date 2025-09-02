Poverty Bay skipper Keanu Taumata crashes over for the opening try of the Weka's Heartland Championship round 3 clash with Horowhenua Kapiti in Levin. The Weka won 26-19. Photo / Nathan Sanders-iNSport Photography
Horowhenua-Kapiti captain Dallas Wiki also had praise for the visitors.
“They ran the ball from everywhere, their rolling maul was good as always and so was their play at set-piece. It was Poverty Bay’s game.”
Reds skipper Keanu Taumata won the toss and chose to play into a strong northerly breeze on a fine day in front of a crowd of around 1000.
Openside flanker Taumata opened the scoring with a try in the eighth minute after a series of pick-and-go efforts.
Nic Proffit, having shifted inside to first five in the absence of regular 10 Tayler Adams, converted.
Seven minutes later, the home side’s lock Mikaere Harvey heaved his way over and Wellington loan player and first five Rory Woollett’s conversion levelled it at 7-7.
Poverty Bay hooker Ngahiwai Manuel has become adept at scoring tries off the back of a rolling maul and did so again in the 19th minute.
Despite being outweighed by their opposing forward pack, the Weka held their own.
Manuel-Harman praised George Ormond, who is usually a loosehead prop but has been anchoring the scrum at tighthead in the last month. Having done a top job to the break, Ormond was replaced at halftime by Tapuae club compatriot Iose Brown.
In the 52nd minute, former Hurricanes No 8 Alex Fidow scored the ’Nua’s second try, which Woollett converted to put them 14-12 ahead.