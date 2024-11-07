Anaru Reedy will once again lead Tairāwhiti into battle in the Freyberg Masters over-40s national interprovincial golf tournament being held in Invercargill next week. Photo / Paul Rickard

Bay of Plenty “Coastie” Richard Apanui will make his Tairāwhiti representative debut at the Freyberg Masters national interprovincial next week.

Apanui, who plays his golf at Tauranga course Ōmokoroa but has East Coast affiliations, has been named in a five-man team for the over-40s match-play tournament being held at Invercargill Golf Club from November 12-16.

The team consists of Anaru Reedy (a member of Electrinet Gisborne Park), David Solomann (Whitford Park/Waikohu), Apanui (Ōmokoroa/Te Puia Hot Springs), Dwayne Russell (Pātūtahi) and Peter Stewart (Park).

Tairāwhiti Golf Association president Reedy, Auckland-based Solomann and Stewart are returnees from last year’s team, who placed 14th out of 15 provinces overall after a 3½-1½ win over Southland in their final round.

Apanui played at the recent Poverty Bay Open where he made the championship 16, but will be remembered more for winning the tournament-ending nearest-to-the-pin competition.