LOB Traktion's Anthony Boyder, pictured playing against Waituhi, racked up five goals as his team whitewashed LOB Masters 9-0 in Poverty Bay men's club hockey on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

29 Jul, 2025 12:30 AM 3 mins to read

Big wins to Paikea, GMC and Traktion in Poverty Bay club hockey

Pink were in sync. Green were a machine.

And it was all-action Traktion as the goals flowed in Poverty Bay club hockey on Saturday.

Comprehensive wins were racked up by Paikea’s Pinkies, GMC Green and LOB Traktion on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve.

Lytton Paikea Sports Club Emerre and Hathaway Insurance Paikea scored six times against Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI, who got one in reply.

“The winners dominated the game,” Poverty Bay Hockey chairman Kohere Tupara said.