Big wins to Paikea, GMC and Traktion in Poverty Bay club hockey

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

LOB Traktion's Anthony Boyder, pictured playing against Waituhi, racked up five goals as his team whitewashed LOB Masters 9-0 in Poverty Bay men's club hockey on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Pink were in sync. Green were a machine.

And it was all-action Traktion as the goals flowed in Poverty Bay club hockey on Saturday.

Comprehensive wins were racked up by Paikea’s Pinkies, GMC Green and LOB Traktion on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve.

Lytton Paikea Sports

