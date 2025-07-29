“Paikea would have been happy with such a strong result as they chase a finals berth for the season.

“But scoring a goal would have pleased the students (Mya Carrington saving the whitewash).”

Manaia Windybank got two for the Pinkies.

As expected, reigning women’s champions GMC Green proved too good for clubmates GMC Kowhai - winning their derby 5-0, including a hat-trick to Caitlin Waide.

“The Green Machine continued their unbeaten run this season,” Tupara said. “Kowhai, on the other hand, would have been pleased to keep the score down to five goals.”

In the only men’s game played, LPSC LOB Traktion found the back of the net nine times without reply against clubmates LPSC Resene Masters.

“Traktion proved too much for them,” Tupara said.

“They played a quick, passing game that was too fast for the Masters.”

Anthony Boyder was on target for Traktion, racking up five goals.

Top-of-the-table Laidlaw YMP A won by default over Waituhi.

YMP were awarded the points, along with five goals.

Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI had the bye.

Three of the women’s teams face a doubleheader this week.

PGG Wrightson Ngatapa, who had a bye on Saturday, and Paikea clash at 6pm on Thursday in a game Tupara said was important for both teams.

“It could decide who will play against GMC Green in the Premier women’s final. Both teams will throw everything they have at it.”

Gisborne Girls’ High take on GMC Kowhai at 7.30pm Thursday.

“Both teams will be after a win and I expect this match to be tightly contested. Girls’ High have improved a lot from the start of the season. They will need all their speed and skills, though, to get round the Kowhai defence.”

Ngatapa, Girls’ High and Paikea also have games on Saturday.

Results - Women: LPSC Paikea Emerre & Hathaway Insurance Paikea 6 (Manaia Windybank 2, Kimberly Morete, Bronwyn O’Reilly, Nadia Beard, Jo Cumming goals) Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI 1 (Mya Carrington).

GMC Green 5 (Caitlin Waide 3, Jess Candy, Tori Wharepapa) GMC Kowhai 0.

Men: Laidlaw YMP A won by default over Waituhi.

LPSC LOB Traktion 9 (Anthony Boyder 5, Peter Kapene 2, Dave Melville, Jack Willock) LPSC Resene Masters 0.