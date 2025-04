Gisborne surf lifesaver Oska Smith, pictured in action for Waikanae, wore the cap of Gold Coast club Northcliffe at the Australian surf lifesaving nationals and won bronze in the open men's beach sprint to go along with relay golds. Photo / Jamie Troughton, Dscribe Media

Waikanae speedster Oska Smith won bronze in the open men’s beach sprint at the Australian championships on the Gold Coast to go with gold medals in relay events.

Smith competes for Gold Coast club Northcliffe Club.

His Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae clubmate Seven Mapu made the semifinals of the beach sprint in which he placed sixth.

Smith was also part of the Northcliffe men’s open and mixed beach relay teams who won gold.

He was 11th in the open men’s beach flags.