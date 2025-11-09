Anaru Reedy, playing at No 2 for Tairāwhiti, had six wins from eight matches over the week-long Freyberg Masters interprovincial golf tournament on the Ōmaha Beach course last week. Photo / Paul Rickard

Anaru Reedy, playing at No 2 for Tairāwhiti, had six wins from eight matches over the week-long Freyberg Masters interprovincial golf tournament on the Ōmaha Beach course last week. Photo / Paul Rickard

The star of Tairāwhiti’s campaign at the Freyberg Masters interprovincial golf tournament sets high standards.

While Anaru Reedy was receiving high praise for his record of six wins from eight matches at the over-40s matchplay competition at the Ōmaha Beach course last week, the man himself wasn’t completely happy.

“It should have been eight,” he said on Saturday afternoon after returning home from Auckland and straight back to work as the Tairāwhiti participation and club support co-ordinator for New Zealand Golf.

Reedy was the mainstay as bottom seeds Tairāwhiti finished 14th out of the 15 provinces – handing the “wooden spoon” to Southland.

Tairāwhiti finished their eight rounds on 1½ team points and 12 individual wins. They were half a team point behind Taranaki (12th) and Northland (13th), while Southland ended on zero team points and five individual wins.