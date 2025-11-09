Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Anaru Reedy shines as Tairāwhiti finish 14th at Freyberg Masters golf tournament

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Anaru Reedy, playing at No 2 for Tairāwhiti, had six wins from eight matches over the week-long Freyberg Masters interprovincial golf tournament on the Ōmaha Beach course last week. Photo / Paul Rickard

Anaru Reedy, playing at No 2 for Tairāwhiti, had six wins from eight matches over the week-long Freyberg Masters interprovincial golf tournament on the Ōmaha Beach course last week. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The star of Tairāwhiti’s campaign at the Freyberg Masters interprovincial golf tournament sets high standards.

While Anaru Reedy was receiving high praise for his record of six wins from eight matches at the over-40s matchplay competition at the Ōmaha Beach course last week, the man himself wasn’t completely happy.

“It

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save