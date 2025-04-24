Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Absent skipper has high pennants golf hopes for Gisborne Park 2 boys

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

Neil Hansen has shifted from Patutahi's No 1 team to their No 2 side for rounds 3 and 4 of the Tairāwhiti men's interclub pennants at Waikohu on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Neil Hansen has shifted from Patutahi's No 1 team to their No 2 side for rounds 3 and 4 of the Tairāwhiti men's interclub pennants at Waikohu on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Electrinet Park (2) skipper Craig Christophers has made a bold forecast from afar heading into rounds 3 and 4 of the Tairāwhiti men’s interclub pennants.

“My prediction is a win apiece for all the Park 2 boys,” “Christophers Facebooked before heading to Canada on Thursday where he will be teeing it up at the exclusive Banff Springs Golf Club.

A fairly big call for a side which ended the opening two rounds at the foot of the table and which faces Park (1) and Te Puia Hot Springs at Patutahi Golf Club on Saturday.

Waikohu was meant to host but it was decided by the club that it was “not up for it at the moment” and the venue was changed to Patutahi.

Park (2) will be led into battle by Bailey Matoe, with Matt Henwood, Sel Peneha and Anthony Pahina looking to add significantly to the three points they mustered in the opening two rounds at the Springs.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Park (1) and Te Puia ended that day locked at 10 points each, just a point behind Poverty Bay. Reigning champions Patutahi (1) lead on 14.

Patutahi (1) are at full strength tomorrow for clashes with Tolaga Bay and Waikohu, and in a strong position to solidify a place in the semifinals.

The two Tahi sides also have a big benefit in home advantage.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Waikohu, though, won’t be making up the numbers. They have a powerhouse top two in Glenn Solomann and father and Gisborne born-and-raised David, who live and play in Auckland.

Both started the 2025 pennants strongly, Glenn winning his two matches at No 1.

Terry Reeves is a force while Richard Reeves has been posting some impressive scores in recent weeks.

Jace Brown will add firepower to the Patutahi No 2 side for the latest rounds of the Tairāwhiti men's interclub pennants. Photo / Paul Rickard
Jace Brown will add firepower to the Patutahi No 2 side for the latest rounds of the Tairāwhiti men's interclub pennants. Photo / Paul Rickard

Waikohu face Poverty Bay in the morning round. Zach Rolls has been promoted to No 1 in the Awapuni Links team with Pete Anderson dropping to No 2.

Anderson’s clash with Solomann snr could be a cracker.

Alex Downey will make his pennants debut for Poverty Bay in their afternoon tie against Tolaga Bay.

The boys from Ūawa have compiled six points and will be hungry to add plenty more or face the danger of falling adrift of the top four.

Saturday’s dark horses could be Patutahi (2). Neil Hansen had two wins for Patutahi (1) in the opening rounds but has shifted to their No 2 side and captain Regan Hindmarsh has further boosted their arsenal with Jace Brown. Their opponents, Te Puia Springs and Park (1), will be wary.

Park (1) have retained their powerhouse four of Dan Collier, Anaru Reedy, Peter Stewart and Brad Reynolds.

But as all of the players will vouch, country courses like Patutahi tend to be levellers.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Saturday will definitely be a case of anyone can win on the day.

The Endeavour men’s interclub handicap pennants series continues on Saturday at Tolaga Bay.

Teams for rounds 3 and 4 of Tairāwhiti interclub pennants

Waikohu: Glenn Solomann, David Solomann, Terry Reeves, Mike Christophers. Richard Reeves to replace Christophers for afternoon round.

Electrinet Park (2): Bailey Matoe, Matt Henwood, Selwyn Peneha, Anthony Pahina.

Patutahi (2): Neil Hansen, Regan Hindmarsh, Jace Brown, Lyall Anania.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tolaga Bay: Bruce Yates, Taine Lincoln, Tim Adamson, William Aupouri.

Electrinet Park (1): Dan Collier, Anaru Reedy, Pete Stewart, Brad Reynolds.

Te Puia Hot Springs: Wade Wesche, Jason Devery, Thomas Donovan, John Wyllie.

Patutahi (1): Hukanui Brown, Dwayne Russell, Shayde Skudder, Eddie Brown Jnr.

Poverty Bay: Zach Rolls, Pete Anderson, Hayden Keast, Reece Witters. Alex Downey to replace Witters in afternoon round.

Draw - Round 3: Patutahi (1) v Tolaga Bay; Poverty Bay v Waikohu; Electrinet Park (1) v Park (2); Te Puia Hot Springs v Patutahi (2).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Round 4: Patutahi (1) v Waikohu, Poverty Bay v Tolaga Bay, Park (1) v Patutahi (2), Te Puia Hot Springs v Park (2).

Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport