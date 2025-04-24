Neil Hansen has shifted from Patutahi's No 1 team to their No 2 side for rounds 3 and 4 of the Tairāwhiti men's interclub pennants at Waikohu on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard
Electrinet Park (2) skipper Craig Christophers has made a bold forecast from afar heading into rounds 3 and 4 of the Tairāwhiti men’s interclub pennants.
“My prediction is a win apiece for all the Park 2 boys,” “Christophers Facebooked before heading to Canada on Thursday where he will be teeing it up at the exclusive Banff Springs Golf Club.
A fairly big call for a side which ended the opening two rounds at the foot of the table and which faces Park (1) and Te Puia Hot Springs at Patutahi Golf Club on Saturday.
Waikohu was meant to host but it was decided by the club that it was “not up for it at the moment” and the venue was changed to Patutahi.
Park (2) will be led into battle by Bailey Matoe, with Matt Henwood, Sel Peneha and Anthony Pahina looking to add significantly to the three points they mustered in the opening two rounds at the Springs.
Waikohu, though, won’t be making up the numbers. They have a powerhouse top two in Glenn Solomann and father and Gisborne born-and-raised David, who live and play in Auckland.
Both started the 2025 pennants strongly, Glenn winning his two matches at No 1.
Terry Reeves is a force while Richard Reeves has been posting some impressive scores in recent weeks.
Waikohu face Poverty Bay in the morning round. Zach Rolls has been promoted to No 1 in the Awapuni Links team with Pete Anderson dropping to No 2.
Anderson’s clash with Solomann snr could be a cracker.
Alex Downey will make his pennants debut for Poverty Bay in their afternoon tie against Tolaga Bay.
The boys from Ūawa have compiled six points and will be hungry to add plenty more or face the danger of falling adrift of the top four.
Saturday’s dark horses could be Patutahi (2). Neil Hansen had two wins for Patutahi (1) in the opening rounds but has shifted to their No 2 side and captain Regan Hindmarsh has further boosted their arsenal with Jace Brown. Their opponents, Te Puia Springs and Park (1), will be wary.
Park (1) have retained their powerhouse four of Dan Collier, Anaru Reedy, Peter Stewart and Brad Reynolds.
But as all of the players will vouch, country courses like Patutahi tend to be levellers.