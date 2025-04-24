Neil Hansen has shifted from Patutahi's No 1 team to their No 2 side for rounds 3 and 4 of the Tairāwhiti men's interclub pennants at Waikohu on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Electrinet Park (2) skipper Craig Christophers has made a bold forecast from afar heading into rounds 3 and 4 of the Tairāwhiti men’s interclub pennants.

“My prediction is a win apiece for all the Park 2 boys,” “Christophers Facebooked before heading to Canada on Thursday where he will be teeing it up at the exclusive Banff Springs Golf Club.

A fairly big call for a side which ended the opening two rounds at the foot of the table and which faces Park (1) and Te Puia Hot Springs at Patutahi Golf Club on Saturday.

Waikohu was meant to host but it was decided by the club that it was “not up for it at the moment” and the venue was changed to Patutahi.

Park (2) will be led into battle by Bailey Matoe, with Matt Henwood, Sel Peneha and Anthony Pahina looking to add significantly to the three points they mustered in the opening two rounds at the Springs.