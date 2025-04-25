Elenor Walsh has been selected as Dana Kirkpatrick's Youth MP for East Coast.

Gisborne student Elenor Walsh has been selected as the Youth MP for East Coast and will take part in the nationwide Youth Parliament later in the year.

Walsh, 17, is a former Gisborne Girls’ High student who studies at Woodford House in Hawke’s Bay.

She was selected by an independent panel of judges, including a local government representative, an Eastern Bay iwi representative and a member of the Eastern Bay community.

The judges were unanimous in their decision where six candidates – three from the Eastern Bay and three from Tairāwhiti – were asked to present a five-minute speech on a major issue facing Tairāwhiti.

They were also asked - if they could change one thing to fix that, what would it be.