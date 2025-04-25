Gisborne student Elenor Walsh has been selected as the Youth MP for East Coast and will take part in the nationwide Youth Parliament later in the year.
Walsh, 17, is a former Gisborne Girls’ High student who studies at Woodford House in Hawke’s Bay.
She was selected by an independent panel of judges, including a local government representative, an Eastern Bay iwi representative and a member of the Eastern Bay community.
The judges were unanimous in their decision where six candidates – three from the Eastern Bay and three from Tairāwhiti – were asked to present a five-minute speech on a major issue facing Tairāwhiti.
They were also asked - if they could change one thing to fix that, what would it be.