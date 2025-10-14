Trec and local contractors have been carrying out work on the bridge.
“The next phase of works will build back and strengthen the riverbank and help protect the bridge from future flood damage,” Bayley said.
“Crews will stabilise and build back the riverbank and repair and refill the sheet pile groynes [steel structures] that guide the river and hold the bank in place.
“We’ll also install several 4-tonne rock bags and around 200 locally made dolosse to absorb the river’s energy and protect the bridge foundations from erosion.”
A blessing has been held onsite ahead of enabling work starting next Monday.
“Construction is expected to finish in April 2026, weather permitting.”
Most of the work will take place beneath the bridge, out of sight.
“Traffic impacts will be minor, but river access in this area will be restricted while work is underway,” Bayley said.
“Fences and security cameras will be in place.”