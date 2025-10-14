The Rotokautuku Bridge near Ruatōria on SH35. Photo / Supplied

Work starts next Monday at cyclone-damaged Rotokautuku Bridge near Ruatōria

Activity is set to ramp up at State Highway 35 at the Rotokautuku Bridge near Ruatōria as the next phase of cyclone repairs gets under way next week.

The bridge, over the Waiapu River, is a vital link for whānau, workers, communities and freight across the East Coast.

Cyclone Gabrielle caused serious flooding and erosion beneath the bridge, damaging the riverbank and parts of the structure.

“The bridge remains structurally sound and has already undergone targeted repairs to its bearings and cross bracing,” said Transport Rebuild East Coast (Trec) project manager Richard Bayley.

“That initial work is expected to be finished shortly.”