A MetService rain radar map as of Tuesday morning. A heavy rain watch has been issued for north of Tokomaru Bay for a 24-hour period from 9am Wednesday.

MetService has issued a severe weather warning in the form of a heavy rain watch yellow for parts of Tairāwhiti from Wednesday morning.

A low and associated fronts are forecast to move southwards across the North Island during Wednesday and early Thursday, bringing rain to many areas.

Heavy rain watches were put in force for northern and eastern parts, from Northland to East Cape.

“Please keep up to date with the latest forecasts,” MetService said.

The Tairāwhiti heavy rain watch applies to the area of the East Coast north of Tokomaru Bay.