Weather: MetService issues heavy rain watch warning for Tairāwhiti

A MetService rain radar map as of Tuesday morning. A heavy rain watch has been issued for north of Tokomaru Bay for a 24-hour period from 9am Wednesday.

MetService has issued a severe weather warning in the form of a heavy rain watch yellow for parts of Tairāwhiti from Wednesday morning.

A low and associated fronts are forecast to move southwards across the North Island during Wednesday and early Thursday, bringing rain to many areas.

Heavy rain watches

