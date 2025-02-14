Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Waioeka Gorge closures postponed

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Work to reseal sections of SH2 through Waioeka Gorge has been taking longer than anticipated. The road was closed at daytime for four days this week.

Work to reseal sections of SH2 through Waioeka Gorge has been taking longer than anticipated. The road was closed at daytime for four days this week.

A proposed extension of the daytime closures of State Highway 2 through the Waioeka Gorge has been delayed a week due to impending bad weather.

NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi announced on Friday additional days would be required next week to complete the maintenance work that saw four daytime closures this week.

NZTA said work was well under way repairing SH2 and laying a new asphalt — providing a good-quality surface and improving resilience and safety through the area.

“The work is taking longer than anticipated to achieve the quality finish required.”

They had planned to hold daytime road closures on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Work will now take place the following week with a full road closure required between 10am and 6pm daily on February 24, 25 and 26,” NZTA said.

“This means SH2 through the Waioeka Gorge will be open from now until work gets back under way at 10am on February 24.”

“People are encouraged to check the NZTA Journey Planner on the day of travel for up-to-date information about the closures.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meanwhile, Otoko Hill tree removal, drainage and culvert work has been deferred to late February.

“Once work is under way, crews will be on-site 8am to 5pm.”

The SH2 Waioeka Gorge work forms part of the Government’s $2.07 billion investment into road and drainage renewal and maintenance across 2024-27 via the State Highway Pothole Prevention fund.

NZTA has thanked everyone for their patience and understanding as it undertakes the works.





Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald