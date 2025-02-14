Work to reseal sections of SH2 through Waioeka Gorge has been taking longer than anticipated. The road was closed at daytime for four days this week.

A proposed extension of the daytime closures of State Highway 2 through the Waioeka Gorge has been delayed a week due to impending bad weather.

NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi announced on Friday additional days would be required next week to complete the maintenance work that saw four daytime closures this week.

NZTA said work was well under way repairing SH2 and laying a new asphalt — providing a good-quality surface and improving resilience and safety through the area.

“The work is taking longer than anticipated to achieve the quality finish required.”

They had planned to hold daytime road closures on Monday and Tuesday next week.