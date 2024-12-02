The Waikereru Bridge on Riverside Rd has reopened after contractors made good progress with Cyclone Gabrielle damage repairs.
The council said it was categorised as a “red bridge” meaning it needed immediate repairs because of the risk it could be lost completely in a future flood.
”There’s a bit more work to do around the bridge, which will require stop/go traffic management for the next week, but the bridge is open,” the council said on Friday last week.
”Another recovery project ticked off thanks to funding from NZTA/Waka Kotahi and the awesome mahi from our partners and contractors.”