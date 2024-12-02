Advertisement
Waikereru Bridge reopens after cyclone repairs

Gisborne District Council said Waikereru Bridge was categorised as a "red bridge", meaning it needed immediate repairs due to the risk it could be lost completely in a future flood.

The Waikereru Bridge on Riverside Rd has reopened after contractors made good progress with Cyclone Gabrielle damage repairs.

The council said it was categorised as a “red bridge” meaning it needed immediate repairs because of the risk it could be lost completely in a future flood.

”There’s a bit more work to do around the bridge, which will require stop/go traffic management for the next week, but the bridge is open,” the council said on Friday last week.

”Another recovery project ticked off thanks to funding from NZTA/Waka Kotahi and the awesome mahi from our partners and contractors.”

Darren Cox, part of Gisborne District Council’s team overseeing the bridge repairs, said erosion solutions were put in place to help protect the river bank and bridge.

“I’d like to thank the community for its patience while this work has been ongoing,” Cox said.

“I’d also like to thank the adjacent property owners for allowing us, Fulton Hogan as well, to have access to their property.”

