Waihirere Pool, a Gisborne icon, to be demolished in domain project

By Wynsley Wrigley
Waihirere Pool, pictured in 1955 at the height of its glory days. The pool, which operated from 1936 to 2006, is likely to be removed over summer as part of the redevelopment of Waihirere Domain. Photo / Gisborne Photo News

The former Waihirere Pool, which closed in 2006 after serving as a favourite swimming destination for Gisborne kids for 70 years, is likely to be removed as part of Gisborne District Council’s Waihirere Domain Renewal Project.

Gisborne district councillors, sitting as the operations committee, will receive a noting report on the project on Thursday.

The council’s 2024-2027 Three-Year Plan has allocated capital of $249,000 to progress improvements at the domain and there is also an allocated operational budget of $80,000 to remove the decommissioned pool and its associated buildings.

The council is prioritising budget expenditure and which aspects of the Waihirere Domain concept plan can be achieved with the limited budget.

“It might be more realistic that we might be able to deliver a renewed toilet facility and potentially some improved play provision within the three-year budget,” the council report says.

Removal of the pool and associated buildings is intended to occur in the coming months, but that is dependent on contractor availability.

The Waihirere Domain concept plan, included in the council agenda and designed with hapū representatives, is described as an aspirational vision.

The former public pool is likely to be a casualty of the Waihirere Domain Renewal Project. Gisborne district councillors are to discuss the project at an operations committee meeting this week. Photo / Ben Cowper
“There is a risk that there could be public expectation arising from this report that we will deliver full breadth of the attached site plan.”

The current project would “achieve a portion of this only”, the report says.

The concept plan refers to speed bumps, vegetation removal, cultural interpretation, an improved pedestrian bridge, a new path between car parks and a play area, an improved track to the waterfall, new picnic areas with shelter, picnic tables and a barbecue, improved signage, a youth area with basketball half-court and skate half-pipe, and a nature play trail.

The pool was opened in 1936, drew water from a nearby spring, was free and was not supervised by lifeguards.

The council report says the pool was a community asset but “its operation under modern standards and legislation is not feasible within council’s current and expected future constraints”.

The pool is unrestorable and contained asbestos, it says.

