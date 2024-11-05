Waihirere Pool, pictured in 1955 at the height of its glory days. The pool, which operated from 1936 to 2006, is likely to be removed over summer as part of the redevelopment of Waihirere Domain. Photo / Gisborne Photo News

The former Waihirere Pool, which closed in 2006 after serving as a favourite swimming destination for Gisborne kids for 70 years, is likely to be removed as part of Gisborne District Council’s Waihirere Domain Renewal Project.

Gisborne district councillors, sitting as the operations committee, will receive a noting report on the project on Thursday.

The council’s 2024-2027 Three-Year Plan has allocated capital of $249,000 to progress improvements at the domain and there is also an allocated operational budget of $80,000 to remove the decommissioned pool and its associated buildings.

The council is prioritising budget expenditure and which aspects of the Waihirere Domain concept plan can be achieved with the limited budget.

“It might be more realistic that we might be able to deliver a renewed toilet facility and potentially some improved play provision within the three-year budget,” the council report says.