Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Vote for a new generation’: Candidate pushes for change in Gisborne

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Jordan Walker is standing in the general ward for Gisborne District Council's elections this October. Photo / Zita Campbell

Jordan Walker is standing in the general ward for Gisborne District Council's elections this October. Photo / Zita Campbell

Jordan Walker is urging Gisborne residents to “vote for a new generation that is engaged, informed and ready to lead”.

The millennial candidate is putting their name in the ring for the second time to become a general ward councillor.

Walker, a 35-year-old freelance artistic producer who identifies as takatāpui

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save