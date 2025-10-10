They say the decision to close the churches has left them grieving, but there is also acceptance of its necessity.
“This is a big decision and made with great reluctance, but with a realistic assessment of the ability to maintain the structures of the congregation,” Ewart said in a statement on behalf of the parish council.
“In the coming months, the parish will consider what will happen with the church buildings at Matawhero and in the city. We are open to community input on how the future might protect the taonga of our past.”
The Reverend Peter MacKenzie, of Presbytery Central, also noted the smaller, ageing congregation of the two churches as a factor in the decision to close them.
“[With] the Matawhero Church, we would celebrate the historic nature of that building and will look for a way to make sure that it is preserved, and probably looking for community support in that, too.
“We’re not rushing to make a decision. The church needs community support to protect those buildings. We are looking for a way forward.”
He said the situation of the two churches and their dwindling congregation was one faced all over the country.
“It is not just the Presbyterian Church. All of the traditional churches are struggling, so it is a sign of the context we are in at the moment.”
St Andrew’s was built in 1913, next to an earlier wooden church built in 1874. The older church was demolished in 1954 to make way for the modern hall, which shares the Cobden St site with the church today.
The story of the Matawhero Church, a Heritage New Zealand Category 1 place of special or outstanding historical or cultural significance, is closely intertwined with Poverty Bay’s colonial history.
The building has survived intense conflict between settlers and Māori.
It was built as a schoolroom in either 1865 or 1866 with the assistance of Anglican minister William Leonard Williams.
In 1868, the schoolroom served as a military hospital for colonial forces and volunteers injured in the first encounter with Māori leader and Ringatū prophet Te Kooti Arikirangi Te Tūruki after he escaped from imprisonment in the Chatham Islands.
In November 1868, it was one of only a few buildings left standing and unharmed by Te Kooti and his troops when they raided Matawhero and Makaraka in what became known as the “Poverty Bay Massacre”.