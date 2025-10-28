Advertisement
Track repairs start on Gisborne’s Titirangi/Kaiti Hill

The repair sites 1 and 2 on Titirangi are marked in black on this graphic supplied by the district council.

The council is asking for patience from track users on Titirangi/Kaiti Hill as work begins on repairs.

Drop-outs on two sections of tracks are being fixed this week, followed by other work.

“The further work will improve safety and stormwater management,” Gisborne District Council said. “Temporary closures will be in

