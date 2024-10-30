She eventually realised it was also a great accolade for everyone who has been part of this journey such as Plant & Food Research, Riddet Institute (Massey), the Māori macadamia collective and other growers around the country.

Wāhine Māori claimed five of the six prestigious awards at the Māori Business Leaders Awards held at the University of Auckland’s business school last week – recognition of their role as key drivers of success in the Māori economy (valued at $70 billion).

“It was a special night and wonderful to have so many people there who have contributed to Torere’s success.”

Vanessa Hayes and her team from Torere Macadamias are a regular fixture at the Gisborne Farmers' Market on Saturday mornings. Back (from left) are Hayes and Sharna Edwards. Front: Manaia Edward, Kyla Edwards and Molly Orotaunga.

Earlier this year, Hayes was recognised with a Special Commendation in the OrganicNZ Farmer of the Year category at the OrganicNZ Awards 2024.

“Both awards were a surprise but also came during what has been a pretty hard year,” she said.

TML’s 50,000-plant nursery was decimated in 2023 by weather events, delaying plant deliveries by 12 to 18 months.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment helped with a recovery loan to build a new climate-controlled nursery, which will be fully operational from November.

Hayes also had to support growers around the North Island affected by the weather events.

Torere Macadamias Ltd leads the New Zealand macadamia industry’s 10-year growth strategy to grow over 1000 hectares of organic macadamias with superior varieties.

Hayes has researched these for more than 40 years and TML has the IP and sole rights.

Her passion is to have Māori involved at all levels in an industry which has traditionally been non-Māori and reliant on imported macadamia.

TML supplies the macadamia trees exclusively from its nursery and provides growers workshops, training programmes and support for all growers, including three Māori regional grower collectives with 50ha in the early stages of planting.

“We now have several macadamia farms across Waihau Bay, Ruatōria, and the Matātua region,” Hayes said. “These farms are growing together – sharing knowledge and resources.”

She stressed the importance of investing in regions where Māori could make better use of their lands, aiming to uplift communities through sustainable and collaborative business practices.

TML’s macadamia kernels are significantly higher in vital nutrients than imported varieties as evidenced by Plant & Food Research, with approval for exclusive use of its own New Zealand Nutrition food label.

Hayes also engaged the Massey University-based Riddet Institute (national centre for fundamental and strategic scientific research in food) to research the properties of macadamia husk shells and leaves for use in high-value products.

The results of year one of the three-year project exceeded expectations.

TML won a contract to supply Air New Zealand’s long haul and business class flights from 2024 onwards and Hayes has been working hard to make this happen.

She contracted a roaster in Ōpōtiki to produce the nuts and it took a lot of trial and error to get the product right.

People will know Hayes from the Torere stall at Gisborne Farmers’ Market, where the nuts are roasted on site and sold while still hot.

She will soon add the popular Whakatāne market to her weekly roster and plans to be there on Sunday mornings.