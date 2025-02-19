According to the report, the funding pool acquired from the “Save the Tolaga Bay Wharf” Trust included money from the New Zealand Lotteries Board, New Zealand Historic Places Trust, Eastland Community Trust, private beneficiaries and Gisborne District Council.
The council has spent an additional $233,030 since 2014 on maintenance.
Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the council had a massive success with the War Memorial Theatre, as it was a trust structure, but still a council facility.
“People were ducking when they were seeing us, hiding behind their cars, because we were trying to get money from everyone and everywhere,” Stoltz said.
She also said Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had announced huge injections into tourism and urged councillors to take a look to see if the council could qualify to do some minor work to complement the area.
Councillor Tony Robinson said if the council were to go to the Government it would need a paper that accurately reflects the state of the wharf, pathways for repair and pathways for management of decline.
Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga warned that the only way the wharf would survive was via grant and Government funding.
“There is no way our ratepayer can afford to keep this wharf,” he said.
“If it was $5.5m to do half of it 11 years ago, then it’s going to be much more to do that with today’s prices, and today’s weather.”
Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said more robust information on the wharf would be brought to councillors and suggested that this was considered as part of a broader sweep of tourism interventions.