Koby Gooch was named the Driver of the Night.

“In the future, keep your eyes on Koby,” club vice-president Clyde McGrory said. “If he keeps driving the way he’s driving now, he will be a New Zealand champion one day.

“He was the best of the young drivers in his class and we had a really good field of experienced drivers. Koby kept his nose clean and was nice and tidy all night. He was awesome to watch.”

McGrory said Koby’s cousin Brodie was following in the footsteps of father Brenden, who won the New Zealand streetstock title in the 2017-18 season and the North Island crown in 2007-08 and 2012-13.

Brodie Gooch (left) was second in the junior division of the youth ministocks won by Palmerston North’s Kobe Dorn with Kihikihi’s Alexander Wood third.

“He drove so well in the junior class and is showing a lot of talent.”

Koby and Brodie are the third generation of the Gooch family leading the charge at Awapuni Speedway.

Saturday night’s demolition derby drew about two dozen cars, one of the best fields in that mayhem event for several seasons.

It took about 20 minutes to decide it.

“They managed to demolish each other rather well,” McGrory said.

The derby was won by car No 11, driven by Travis White, with Paul Kaa (in car 16) runner-up.

“The weather held off, right till the end of the derby when we had a little shower,” McGrory said.

“We gave running the meeting some thought because of the weather forecast but it in the end it all worked out well.”

The club’s next meeting is Superstocks Thunder on December 13 and 14.