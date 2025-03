Koby Gooch won the Senior section of the Ministock 100 at Awapuni Speedway on Saturday night. Photo / May Gooch

Gisborne’s Koby Gooch was the standout driver in the Ministocks 100 feature event at MTF Awapuni Speedway on Saturday night.

Gooch, in his 59G car, won the senior section of the Repco-sponsored class, beating off challenges from home track and visiting drivers.

Rotorua’s Jimmy Crawford (972R) was runner-up and Hawke’s Bay’s Lachlan Timmins (22B) third.

The junior section was won by Palmerston North’s Kobe Dorn (23), ahead of local Brodie Gooch (10G) and Kihikihi’s Alexander Wood (43K).