The Three Flamingos are artists (from left) Susie MacPherson, Annabel Campbell and Lou Maclaurin, who have an exhibition at Matawhero Art Gallery starting on Friday. Photo / Kim Parkinson
Hot on the heels of the successful exhibition Spectrum, held in the old barn at TW Wines, a new show featuring the works of artists collectively known as The Three Flamingos opens at Matawhero Art Gallery tomorrow.
Annabel Campbell, Lou Maclaurin and Susie MacPherson each have a distinctive artstyle, so people can expect an eclectic range of work at the exhibition.
The Three Flamingos was a nickname originally given to them by artist and curator Sally Gaddam, who has known them for years and thought they had the bubbly energy and youthful enthusiasm of a flock of flamingos.
MacPherson has some large paintings featuring stags, hares and foxes, as well as a real stag’s head with massive antlers and a gold-painted skull.
Maclaurin’s work includes more of her characteristic charcoal drawings, which have an almost photo-like realism, as well as some smaller still-life acrylic paintings.