The Three Flamingos are artists (from left) Susie MacPherson, Annabel Campbell and Lou Maclaurin, who have an exhibition at Matawhero Art Gallery starting on Friday. Photo / Kim Parkinson

The Three Flamingos exhibition brings bold new works to Matawhero Art Gallery

Hot on the heels of the successful exhibition Spectrum, held in the old barn at TW Wines, a new show featuring the works of artists collectively known as The Three Flamingos opens at Matawhero Art Gallery tomorrow.

Annabel Campbell, Lou Maclaurin and Susie MacPherson each have a distinctive art style, so people can expect an eclectic range of work at the exhibition.

The Three Flamingos was a nickname originally given to them by artist and curator Sally Gaddam, who has known them for years and thought they had the bubbly energy and youthful enthusiasm of a flock of flamingos.

MacPherson has some large paintings featuring stags, hares and foxes, as well as a real stag’s head with massive antlers and a gold-painted skull.

Maclaurin’s work includes more of her characteristic charcoal drawings, which have an almost photo-like realism, as well as some smaller still-life acrylic paintings.