Gisborne Housemovers and Gisborne Hiabs have relocated two buildings from Churchill Park to the Victoria Domain site.

Foundations were laid for Gisborne Netball Centre's temporary offices and control centre at Victoria Domain, and buildings were moved from Churchill Park on to the site. Photo / Murray Robertson

Both had multi-purpose uses while at Churchill Park - accommodation, then site offices during the building of the new Kiwa Pools complex.

Gisborne Netball Centre (GNC) manager Allisa Hall said the buildings would house their offices and control room on a temporary basis.

“We’re so excited about the progress that’s been made down here,” Hall said.

“We cannot wait to get back on site and we know our whole netball community cannot wait to play on the new courts.

A new fence has gone up at the courts. Photo / Murray Robertson

“It’s nice to know it’s so close now.”

Senior competition Premier Grade games have continued to be held in the YMCA across the road from Victoria Domain, but all other senior, secondary and intermediate grade games have been played at Gisborne Girls’ High School.

GNC was previously told the new courts would be ready some time this month.

The building of new courts is part of the development of a multi-sport hub combining netball, basketball, tennis, pickleball and squash into a recreational facility.