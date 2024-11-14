Whareahuru Gilbert (carver) with kaiako Johnny Moetara, Erin Rauna and Tiopira Rauna at the Toimatapū exhibition running at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa. Absent is kaiako Eru Brown.
Photo / Kim Parkinson
A striking range of students’ artwork is being exhibited at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa
Tōku Ake, My Journey, My Pathway is a culmination of work completed over the year.
The exhibition has been artfully curated by Johnny Moetara including the use of coloured panels as a backdrop for the works.
The result is a visual feast featuring a wide variety of art forms such as a woven corset, charcoal drawings, paintings, carvings and paua jewellery.
The teaching classroom of the wānanga art department, Toimatapū, has been transformed into an exhibition space featuring a mix of whakairo (carving), raranga (weaving) and rauangi (Māori contemporary visual art).
“I wanted to support the kaupapa of the exhibition and give something back to the teachers and art school which has given me so much,” Gilbert said.
He graduated more than 10 years ago and aspires to be a full-time carver. This year he has been working part-time in youth services at Turanga Ararau, which has allowed him to dedicate time to his craft.
His whakairo tutor, Tiopira Rauna, calls him “a lifetime student” as he still goes to the wānanga to do his carving.
Gilbert said he liked working in the carving workshop as it allowed him to interact with the students and teachers, soak up the atmosphere and be surrounded by creativity.
Toimatapū offers certificate and diploma level courses in the disciplines of whakairo (carving), raranga (weaving) and rauangi (Māori contemporary visual art).
Registrations are being taken for 2025.
“This exhibition is a great opportunity for people to come and see what we do here and there are still artworks available for purchase,” raranga kaiako Erin Rauna said.
It is also the chance for people interested in studying next year to talk to the kaiako. The wānanga art courses offer students flexibility, with classes running in the evenings and at weekends.
Tōku Ake My Journey, My Pathway will be running next week Monday to Wednesday from 10am to 2pm and on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm.