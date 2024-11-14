A lot of works were part of a charity auction, with proceeds of more than $6000 going towards maintenance work at C Company Māori Battalion Memorial House at Tairāwhiti Museum.

The Memorial House is dedicated to the men of C Company who served in World War II. It displays photographs of the men and their home marae.

Carver and Toimatapū graduate Whareahuru Gilbert donated $1000 from the sale of his taiaha, a traditional Māori weapon used in the discipline of mau-rākau.

“I wanted to support the kaupapa of the exhibition and give something back to the teachers and art school which has given me so much,” Gilbert said.

He graduated more than 10 years ago and aspires to be a full-time carver. This year he has been working part-time in youth services at Turanga Ararau, which has allowed him to dedicate time to his craft.

His whakairo tutor, Tiopira Rauna, calls him “a lifetime student” as he still goes to the wānanga to do his carving.

Gilbert said he liked working in the carving workshop as it allowed him to interact with the students and teachers, soak up the atmosphere and be surrounded by creativity.

Whareahuru Gilbert, a whakairo graduate of Toimatapū, next to the taiaha carving he donated to the auction held as part of the Tōku Ake, My Journey, My Pathway exhibition. Photo / Kim Parkinson

Toimatapū offers certificate and diploma level courses in the disciplines of whakairo (carving), raranga (weaving) and rauangi (Māori contemporary visual art).

Registrations are being taken for 2025.

“This exhibition is a great opportunity for people to come and see what we do here and there are still artworks available for purchase,” raranga kaiako Erin Rauna said.

It is also the chance for people interested in studying next year to talk to the kaiako. The wānanga art courses offer students flexibility, with classes running in the evenings and at weekends.

Tōku Ake My Journey, My Pathway will be running next week Monday to Wednesday from 10am to 2pm and on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm.