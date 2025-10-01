Advertisement
Gisborne Herald

Tatapouri Bay business a finalist in 2025 New Zealand Tourism Awards community category

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Tatapouri Bay Oceanside Accommodation & Cafe is a successful tourism business in the Gisborne District.

Staff are excited that business with a view Tatapouri Bay Oceanside Accommodation & Cafe has been selected as a finalist in the 2025 New Zealand Tourism Awards in the Community Category.

“It’s the New Zealand Tourism Awards, and it’s really exciting ...”

The business has been nominated in the

