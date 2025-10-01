“We’ve always had a really unique accommodation model ... because we’ve welcomed the locals in to be a part of our story with the cafe space, with the yoga, with all of the activities that we facilitate with local practitioners as well.”

Probst said team members would go to Wellington for an awards night on Wednesday, October 29 at Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Another recognition for them came in the form of a Qualmark Gold.

“This was another massive achievement that we’ve had this year. So, we’ve gone from silver last year to gold in a matter of I think three or four years that we’ve actually been within Qualmark,” she said.

The community aspect of the tourism awards was also important, Probst said.

“The biggest part of the community awards is all about how we’ve connected and contributed and played a role in and being a part of our community through our camp.

“So, for a lot of people in the public, they probably wouldn’t know, but our oceanfront space, we don’t actually charge for that.

“If there’s any activity there that has to do with empowering the community or creating a space for connection, we let those practitioners be there for free,” she said.

Practitioners’ activities included sauna, fitness and yoga.

“So, we don’t take anything from these guys, it’s all about creating a space for our locals and also our guests to come and connect, and that’s what the judges have found impressive about the whole model and how it can actually sustain itself.

“And then it connects back to our motto, which is come and connect and creativity, kindness, and, you know, other values that Tatapouri’s been built on,” Probst said.