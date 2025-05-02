“The background science already undertaken is quite positive but it requires further science, which takes time.”

“One of the long-term trials required is to assess planting distances and growth within an interesting trial called a Nelder,” Henry said.

Nelder trials create a situation where growth can be measured and assessed against multiple planting distances within one site.

This is what a Nelder plot looks like from the air.

“Totara can also be incorporated to firstly assess whether its growth is enhanced by being interplanted with Western Himalayan alder (which is nitrogen-fixing), as well as hopefully disclose the planting distance at which totara is ‘forced’ to a single leader and therefore grows in the form of an excellent timber tree.

“Up until recently, we had two Nelders planned, one in Ruatōria and one in Gisborne,” he said.

“Both, for different reasons, are now not an option. I am looking for a suitable site, preferably close to Gisborne [and] owned by someone who also has Gisborne’s long-term future in mind.

“The planned Nelder involves testing planting rates of 200 stems per hectare to 2000 stems per hectare.

“The diameter of the circle would be 80 metres (40m each side of the centre). It would be possible to undertake a semi-circle trial instead of a circle, but a circle would deliver sounder results.”

Henry said they were urgently looking for someone or a company to put aside a piece of land, long-term, for this project and allow access for measurement and perhaps field days.

“The trees will be donated, laid out, planted, with ongoing maintenance. The science over time will be paid for. Pest control (deer and goats mainly) will need to be well-controlled.”

Those who have interest in being involved can contact Henry on 027 2941490 or (06) 8742921.