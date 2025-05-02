“The background science already undertaken is quite positive but it requires further science, which takes time.”
“One of the long-term trials required is to assess planting distances and growth within an interesting trial called a Nelder,” Henry said.
Nelder trials create a situation where growth can be measured and assessed against multiple planting distances within one site.
“Totara can also be incorporated to firstly assess whether its growth is enhanced by being interplanted with Western Himalayan alder (which is nitrogen-fixing), as well as hopefully disclose the planting distance at which totara is ‘forced’ to a single leader and therefore grows in the form of an excellent timber tree.