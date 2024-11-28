Police in Ruatōria have arrested a woman accused of supplying Class A and Class C drugs in the town.
The 36-year-old Ruatōria woman was believed to have been supplying methamphetamine and cannabis since early this year and was due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on Thursday this week.
Sergeant Matt McVey said the arrest would help disrupt the supply of illegal drugs in the area.
“Ruatōria is a small community and we don’t need or want these issues here. Methamphetamine, especially, is a significant driver of crime and destroys lives and relationships," McVey said in a statement.
“People in Ruatōria are sick of the damage that drugs do and we’re encouraging the community to help us stop it.”
Sergeant McVey asked anyone with knowledge about drug suppliers or manufacturers to make a report online at https://105.police.govt.nz/ or call 105.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Minor earthquake off East Coast
Nearly 500 people reported feeling a light earthquake off the East Coast on Thursday morning.
According to Geonet, the magnitude 5.7 quake occurred 115 kilometres east of Te Araroa and 33km deep.
In total, 477 submitted felt reports, with their locations scattered across the North Island and clustered in Gisborne and Whakatāne.