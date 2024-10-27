About 200m of Saleyards Rd at Matawhero was scorched with dozens of tyre marks. This car, gutted by fire and with police tape around it, was just off the roadway. Boy racer activity has been an issue in the area.
Photo / Murray Robertson
Firefighters were called to Saleyards Road at Matawhero on Friday night to put out a burning car following “boy racer” burnouts in the area.
About 200m of the road was scorched with dozens of tyre marks.
The gutted car was just off the roadway on the eastern side and had police tape around it.
Saleyards Rd has become a popular place for boy racer activities.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent a crew to the scene at about 9.30pm on Friday. The vehicle was well involved on arrival.
The sedan was extensively damaged; its interior gutted. The right rear wheel assembly had been destroyed by fire, a tyre was melted and a mag wheel hub mangled. The left rear of the car also suffered fire damage. Both wheel assemblies on that side had been removed.
Police have an inquiry under way.
First anchor dropped on Gisborne cruise ship season
The cruise ship season started in Gisborne on Sunday with the arrival of the small boutique cruise ship National Geographic Orion - the first of four visits it will make to the district this season.
Toastmaster citation for Gisborne member Hunt
Gisborne-based First City Toastmasters Club member Helen Hunt was recently recognised for her significant ongoing support of the organisation across New Zealand.
Hunt, a distinguished Toastmaster and member of the international organisation for 26 years, formally received a citation from district 112, NZ North Toastmasters, at an awards event in Auckland.
The citation recognises many years of committed service which includes acting as an officer at club and national levels, supporting and enhancing Gisborne Toastmasters and co-ordinating and executing courses which have enabled many locals to develop their communication and leadership skills.