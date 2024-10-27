The sedan was extensively damaged; its interior gutted. The right rear wheel assembly had been destroyed by fire, a tyre was melted and a mag wheel hub mangled. The left rear of the car also suffered fire damage. Both wheel assemblies on that side had been removed.

Police have an inquiry under way.

The cruise ship season got under way in Gisborne with the arrival of the small boutique cruise ship National Geographic Orion. It will be back another three times over the season. Photo / Murray Robertson

First anchor dropped on Gisborne cruise ship season

The cruise ship season started in Gisborne on Sunday with the arrival of the small boutique cruise ship National Geographic Orion - the first of four visits it will make to the district this season.

About 20 cruise ship visits have been scheduled for Eastland Port between now and March 10.

The Orion slid into a calm Turanganui-a-Kiwa Poverty Bay from Tauranga at around 7.45am to be met by the port pilot boat and tugs.

She was docked alongside wharf seven for the day.

“Conditions for the visit were perfect - sea conditions and weather-wise,” a ship’s agents spokesman said.

“There were 85 passengers who came ashore and they visited Eastwoodhill Aboretum and took part in cycle tours of the city.”

The Orion sailed for Napier at about 9pm on Sunday.

The purpose-built expedition ship carries 102 passengers at capacity and operates in the South Pacific, Asia, Mediterranean and polar regions.

The next cruise ship on the horizon is the Scenic Eclipse, a medium-sized luxury ship with a 228-passenger capacity. It is scheduled for its maiden visit here on November 10.

That ship will also dock at Eastland Port.









Ian Thompson's blood pressure is checked by Tairāwhiti area manager Caroline Callow in the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand Big Blood Pressure Van which visited Gisborne. High blood pressure is a leading risk factor for strokes. Photo /Wynsley Wrigley

Healthy lifestyle push on World Stroke Day

The Stroke Foundation is encouraging people to be “#Greater Than Stroke” as it marks World Stroke Day on Tuesday.

According to the Neurological Foundation, 9000 New Zealanders have a stroke each year; 2000 Kiwis die from a stroke each year; and 25% of stroke victims are under-65.

Stroke is the second-largest cause of death in New Zealand and the largest cause of adult disability.

According to the World Stroke Organisation, one million strokes a year are linked to physical inactivity.

In New Zealand, less than half of adults are physically active - putting them at high risk of suffering a stroke.

Regular exercise helps maintain healthy blood pressure, and with high blood pressure being a major risk, this is one practical way of reducing the risk of a stroke.

Thirty minutes of exercise five times a week can reduce stroke risk by 25%.

“Stroke can devastate lives, but the good news is that up to 90% of strokes are preventable,” Stroke Foundation of New Zealand chief executive Jo Lambert told the Gisborne Herald.

“The smallest step still makes a difference and we want people to join us this World Stroke Day to be ‘Greater Than Stroke’.”

Adults are urged to get their blood pressure checked regularly by a doctor or nurse at least once a year and follow treatment.

Other advice includes:

Be smoke-free and vape-free;

Eat less salt and less processed food;

Eat healthy foods - whole foods such as vegetables and fruits - and enjoy home-cooked meals;

Move more. Be active for at least 30 minutes on most days of the week;

Maintain a healthy weight;

Keep your alcohol intake low;

Get your cholesterol levels checked and follow any treatment advised by your doctor;

Get checked for atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat) and follow treatment advised by your doctor;

If you have diabetes, manage your condition well.

Gisborne toastmaster Helen Hunt, who has been a member of the international organisation for 26 years, receives a citation from district director Richard Perkins for her years of service at an awards event in Auckland. Photo / First City Toastmasters

Toastmaster citation for Gisborne member Hunt

Gisborne-based First City Toastmasters Club member Helen Hunt was recently recognised for her significant ongoing support of the organisation across New Zealand.

Hunt, a distinguished Toastmaster and member of the international organisation for 26 years, formally received a citation from district 112, NZ North Toastmasters, at an awards event in Auckland.

The citation recognises many years of committed service which includes acting as an officer at club and national levels, supporting and enhancing Gisborne Toastmasters and co-ordinating and executing courses which have enabled many locals to develop their communication and leadership skills.

Anyone interested in learning more about Toastmasters can contact the club at firstcity@d112tm.org.nz





Participants smashing Titirangi Mount Everest Challenge

The Titirangi Mount Everest Challenge is yet to reach the halfway stage and already more than 20 people have completed the required 68 climbs - one of them twice.

Thursday marks the midway point of the Sean Shivnan Pharmacy-sponsored event, which involves 68 climbs (up and down) Kaiti Hill, the equivalent of climbing Mt Everest.

As of yesterday, 22 people had reached the summit of ‘Everest’. The leading individual had done 164 climbs - 58 more than the next best. Five had cracked 100.

The top team - Te Kura o Kaiti - had completed 830 climbs, over 108,000m.

“It’s been amazing, phenomenal,” said Debbie Hutchings of Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti. “We have more than 1000 people registered for it ... Titirangi has been pumping.”

The event, which supports bowel cancer sufferers in the district, ends on November 24.



