Super 8 traditionally refers to a specific group of secondary schools known for their strong rugby programmes.

That has extended to other sports and events over the years.

The Super 8 Cultural Festival gives students the opportunity to take part in kapa haka, Pasifika performance, dance, theatresports, drama, oratory, debating, solo and group music, chess and visual art at senior and junior level.

“The Super 8 Cultural event is magnificent and the talent on display was amazing,” Cairns said.

“For the festival to run in one venue at a central location makes the event accessible and allows all students to showcase their abilities to large audiences on a national level.”

Riki Reedy plays cello in the Senior Solo Music competition at the Super 8 Cultural Festival.

This year GBHS students were involved in kapa haka, chess, junior and senior debating, junior and senior oratory, senior solo music and group music.

Next year, the school hopes to field teams in all categories.

Cairns said the boys represented themselves and the school admirably and skilfully, as was reflected in their success.

The band Iwi, comprising six Year 12 and 13 students, was second-equal in the group music category.

The three Year 9 and 10 students who made up the junior debating team were second in their first-ever competition.

“Participating and performing in the arts allow students to master skills that will help them to become confident young men who are competent communicators, capable and comfortable at making connections with others,” GBHS director of arts David Lindup said.

“The festival provides an extended opportunity for our students to participate at a level which they do not have locally.”

The Super 8 focus shifts to rugby on Saturday, with Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV playing Palmerston North in Gisborne.