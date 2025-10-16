“I’ve been able to see the whole cycle. From teaching students, to supporting them on placement, to taking them on in their first social work roles. That’s pretty special.”
She welcomed the growth of her previous students who were now nearly at the end of their studies.
“It’s been special to see their growth and transition over the years, alongside welcoming a new group of students as well.”
She also remained on EIT’s Community Services board, which helps develop the degree.
“I’ve always stayed involved because I love to see these students growing and because I really value the EIT degree and what our students come out with.”
According to EIT, Elliott studied politics and human rights at university, but was drawn to a career in social work while managing human rights organisations in New Zealand.
“She went on to complete a postgraduate diploma and a master’s degree in Social Work. She has worked and managed services and teams across health, community services, intellectual disability and children’s trauma services, including a role as practice leader at Oranga Tamariki,” the statement said.
Elliott and her husband moved to Gisborne more than 10 years ago and are raising two young children in the area.
“Having Sarah back in the team is incredibly important for the success of our ākonga and the programme as a whole. Her connections and relationships in the Tairāwhiti community are second to none,” EIT’s Zac Anderson, head of school, education and social science, said.