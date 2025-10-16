Sarah Elliott is a Bachelor of Social Work tutor who has returned to EIT. Photo / Supplied

Passionate social worker Sarah Elliott is back as a tutor for EIT’s Bachelor of Social Work in Tairāwhiti, “bringing extensive practice experience and close links to the Gisborne community”.

She is a qualified social worker and taught on the programme from 2018 to 2022 before stepping back into practice in Tairāwhiti, according to a statement from EIT.

She returned at the start of the year and will continue next year.

“It’s so great to be back. I love lecturing and being with students. They bring fresh energy and passion, and they’re all really eager to get out there and support our community,” she said.

She has supervised EIT students on placement and supported new graduates stepping into their first roles.