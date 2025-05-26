Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Up to six months until repairs on one of Gisborne’s ‘most challenging’ roads are done

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

The state of sections of the road surface in places on the Waimata Valley Rd (pictured) still frustrates and worries residents. They plan a public meeting early in June to take their concerns further. Photo + Insets / Supplied

The state of sections of the road surface in places on the Waimata Valley Rd (pictured) still frustrates and worries residents. They plan a public meeting early in June to take their concerns further. Photo + Insets / Supplied

About 10% of the Gisborne District’s annual reconstruction budget will be spent on a 700-metre stretch of road, but action can’t come soon enough for residents frustrated by unsafe conditions.

Gisborne District Council has previously called Waimata Valley Rd, which “one of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald