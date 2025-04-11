Jess O’Dwyer wrote the road had been in poor condition for the past five years, which had a significant impact on “the safety and daily lives of residents”.

As a mother of three, she was particularly concerned about the safety risks posed to families living in the area.

“Every day we are forced to navigate the hazardous potholes, often driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid them.

“This creates a dangerous situation, as we must constantly be vigilant for oncoming traffic.”

Fellow resident Tiara Grayndler-Hollis wrote in a separate letter to the editor that she was frustrated with the deteriorating condition of the road.

“Not only is it unsafe for everyday travel, but the situation has reached a point where it is now a constant concern for the well-being of our families, including our children.”

Both O’Dwyer and Grayndler-Hollis were unsatisfied with the response and communication from the GDC.

“The lack of action and communication from the council is deeply disappointing, especially when we, as taxpayers, rely on local government services to ensure the safety and infrastructure of our community,” Grayndler-Hollis wrote.

“We urge the council to urgently address the situation.

“The road is unsafe, not just for the families living here, but for all who use this vital road daily.

GDC director of community lifelines Tim Barry said the council acknowledged the concerns raised by Waimata Valley Rd residents about the state of the road.

“We understand the significant impact that road conditions have on daily life and safety and we are committed to addressing these issues within the constraints we face,” Barry said.

“Waimata Rd is one of the most challenging roads on our network to maintain,” he said.

He said Tairāwhiti’s roading network had endured substantial challenges and extensive damage across 1899km of local roads due to severe weather events, including cyclones Hale and Gabrielle in 2023.

“The cumulative effect of these events, combined with increased heavy vehicle use and rising construction costs, has placed immense pressure on our maintenance capabilities. Consequently, maintaining previous levels of service across the entire network has become increasingly difficult.”

Barry said the council had initiated a comprehensive strategic roading review aimed at supporting a sustainable roading network.

It would enhance the resilience of vital routes, consider reductions in levels of service on less-used roads, potentially reduce the length of the managed network and explore industry partnerships “to better balance the costs of road use with the beneficiaries of it”.

“Specifically, for Waimata Valley Rd we have got pavement repairs planned, but they may not progress as swiftly as desired,” he said.

“However, we are hopeful all will be completed by the end of June.

“We urge residents to exercise caution and patience when navigating affected areas,” he said.

“The safety of our community is our utmost priority, and we are working to implement both immediate and long-term solutions to enhance resilience and reliability.”