Safer Boating Week ‘as important as ever’: 14 deaths in NZ this year

By Wynsley Wrigley
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne harbourmaster Peter Buell wants everyone to have the right equipment and the right knowledge to remain safe on the water. Lifejackets are essential, he says. Safer Boating Week started on Monday.

Sobering statistics of water craft deaths in New Zealand reinforce the message of Safer Boating Week 2024, which started on Monday,

The week is dedicated to raising awareness of staying safe on the water and comes a few months after the deaths of three Gisborne fishermen in a boating incident in June.

The tragedy makes this year’s theme - “Come Home Safe” - even more relevant.

Maritime NZ said that as of October 15, 14 people in recreational craft in 10 separate incidents had died or gone missing after heading out on the water in 2024.

“This is our 11th Safer Boating Week and it’s as important as ever,” Maritime NZ director Kirstie Hewlett said in a statement.

“Over the past decade, more than 170 people have lost their lives in recreational craft incidents. These figures are deeply concerning and the Safer Boating Forum is committed to reducing the number of deaths on the water.”

The forum represents a wide range of recreational craft activities.

As the weather warms up and more people head out to enjoy the ocean, Gisborne harbourmaster Peter Buell is reminding everyone to ensure they have the right equipment and knowledge to have a great time while staying safe.

“Lifejackets save lives and must be worn on all vessels under 6m in length while under way, and on any vessel in rough conditions,” he said in a Gisborne District Council release.

“It’s the skipper’s responsibility to make sure there’s a lifejacket available for everyone on board and that they’re the correct size.”

Boaters must carry two forms of communication in case of an emergency, such as a VHF radio and a cellphone in a waterproof bag.

Buell advises people not to rely on just one device and that it’s always important to check equipment before heading out to sea.

Safer boating is not just for boaties. It’s for everyone enjoying the water - from swimmers to kayakers and paddleboarders.

For swimmers going more than 200m from shore, it is now a safety requirement to tow a safety float or wear a bright swim cap. This ensures they remain visible to boaties.

“We want everyone to have a good time out on the water and that comes down to being prepared and staying safe.”

Throughout the summer, Buell will be down at the boat ramp offering free lifejacket checks and safety advice and giving away essential gear such as dive flags and waterproof communication bags.

“Safer Boating Week isn’t a week-long focus, it’s a year-long commitment, and that’s why it’s important everyone knows the rules.

“Ensure your boat is equipped with all necessary safety gear and that everyone on board knows how to use it.

“Stay sober. Avoid alcohol and drugs while boating. Impaired judgment can lead to accidents and endanger lives.

“Check the marine weather forecast before heading out and be prepared for sudden changes. If in doubt, don’t go out.”

Buell says it is vital to familiarise yourself with local regulations and navigation rules to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.

“Remember to always tell someone where you are going and when you expect to be home.

“By following these guidelines, we can ensure that we all have a safe and fun summer.”


