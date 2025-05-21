“The result was devastating. Jim was thrown from his horse after colliding ... with the rear end of the water tank.

“He sustained serious head and brain injuries [and] Sass had to be put down as she had broken back legs and what we assumed to be a broken back.

“It was an incredibly traumatic experience for all of us.”

Police, in a statement to the Gisborne Herald this week, confirmed they responded to a collision involving a horse and truck.

“The truck clipped the back of the horse, injuring it and causing the rider to fall. The rider was flown to Gisborne Hospital in a stable condition,” the statement said. “Inquiries determined the young horse was spooked by the large vehicle, and the driver was not at fault.”

Rangiuaia Reedy urged all road users to take the utmost care, particularly on rural roads.

“If you see a horse and rider on the road, slow right down, pass wide and don’t rev your engine or make sudden movements,” she said.

“Even the calmest one can spook unexpectedly. Just taking a few extra seconds could save a life – human or horse.”

Leeann Rangiuaia Reedy is urging motorists to take care around riders on rural roads. Pictured is her husband Jimmy Reedy, who was seriously injured and is still recovering after a road accident while riding a horse on the Coast last October.

She also had advice for inexperienced riders.

“If you’re a new rider, especially on rural roads, wear bright, reflective clothing, use proper riding tack and if possible, ride with someone more experienced at first.

“Choose quieter times of day to ride and always let someone know where you’re going. Confidence and communication with your horse are key – if you’re nervous, they’ll feel it, too.”

Rangiuaia Reedy said her husband’s recovery was ongoing.

“Recovery has been slow and painful,” she said. “He still deals with physical limitations, and we still have a long road ahead of us, but he pushes through.”

The family had opened a business, Ngamoe Roping, to help him with his recovery.

“After the accident, Jim needed something meaningful to focus on during recovery, so we set aside tasks and tack work for him to complete,” his wife said.

“He’s found a new hobby within the business ... tanning hides. It’s a big job for him to complete but he chips away at it every day. The end result is quite rewarding.

“It’s been healing for both of us in many ways and it keeps us connected to the riding community.”

Advocacy group Pass Wide and Slow is committed to spreading the message of keeping riders and horses safe on Kiwi roads through its website passwideandslow.co.nz and Facebook page. The group says drivers should pass horses slowly and give them enough room.