Head of radiology Te Whatu Ora Tairawhiti and Matai clinical lead Dr Daniel Cornfeld. Photo / Supplied
Around 100 men in Gisborne-Tairawhiti have benefited so far from joint funding that supports an advanced approach to prostate cancer diagnosis.
Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in New Zealand, and there are significant disparities in terms of diagnosis, treatment and outcomes.
The funding pathway has so far enabled more accurate scans of the 100 men in this district and is part of a joint funding effort that is helping to pave the way to potentially save thousands of lives.
The funding involves a contribution of $50,000 and a further $50,000 pledge from the Perpetual Guardian Foundation’s Medical Research Fund, underpinned by two legacies, that supports the diagnostic approach to prostate cancer diagnosis.
The ongoing project at the non-profit Mātai Medical Research Institute in Gisborne-Tairāwhiti uses advanced MRI techniques to improve how prostate cancer is diagnosed.
“Men living in rural locations face higher mortality rates from prostate cancer and have lower screening rates, less intensive diagnostics, longer wait times, and later diagnoses,” head of radiology Te Whatu Ora Tairawhiti and Matai clinical lead Dr Daniel Cornfeld said.
“The pathway aims for an equitable service to improve prostate outcomes for all men in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne with the goal of eliminating late diagnosis of prostate cancer in the region.”
A clinical partnership with Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti, the innovative diagnostic pathway promises greater diagnostic accuracy, less inequalities in prostate cancer outcomes (especially for Māori and men in under-served and remote communities), and potential broader benefits such as shorter wait lists.
“Approximately 75% have a high-grade cancer that should be treated (but in some cases can be watched). Exact treatment or follow-up is based on image characteristics, biopsy characteristics and patient preference.
“This means that we are avoiding unnecessary biopsies, which is good for men and good for the efficiency of the system.”
The model of care pathway was already standard in some overseas jurisdictions, such as Europe and Japan, and the work at Mātai Medical Research Institute was intended to serve as a benchmark for the rest of New Zealand, he said.
“The funding from Perpetual Guardian Foundation also supports verifying the approach towards it becoming the general standard for prostate cancer diagnosis in New Zealand.
“New Zealand was 10 to 15 years behind the rest of the world in embracing this pathway, so we have worked hard to implement the pathway here.”
Cornfeld is working on demonstrating the results so that model of care pathway is an example for the rest of the country.