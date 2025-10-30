“That’s everyone who came through the showgrounds gates,” said association general manager Lana Davy.
She was unable to confirm if the turnout was a record.
“That’s certainly a very big number, though,” Davy said.
“Our thanks to the public who supported the milestone event the way they did across both days.
“We brought the fun, and the people did come.”
Show vice-president Stephen Thomson said the 21,500 figure made it one of the biggest shows he has been involved in – “if not the biggest”.
“At the end of the day, it’s not about how many people go there, but how much fun they have,” Thomson said.
“We’re pretty confident that everyone had a great time.
“The committee, the exhibitors, competitors, association members and the public stepped up to make the 150th celebration the success it was.
“We look forward now to the 151st Spring Show in 2026.”