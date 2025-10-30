The 150th anniversary A&P Spring Show certainly lived up to expectations as a milestone event that was well supported by thousands of people. Photo / Murray Robertson

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The 150th anniversary A&P Spring Show certainly lived up to expectations as a milestone event that was well supported by thousands of people. Photo / Murray Robertson

The 150th anniversary Poverty Bay A&P Spring Show this month drew a combined crowd across two days of more than 21,500 people.

Organisers were unable to confirm if it was an attendance record for the show, but they described it as “very big”.

Last year, the gate figures for the Friday and Saturday of the annual town-and-country get together were recorded as around 18,000.

In 2024, that result was said to be “up by a solid margin” compared with previous years.

The 21,500 through the gates of Showgrounds Park was a combined number that included exhibitors, competitors, A&P Show Association members, and the general public.