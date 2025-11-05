That means fires in the open remain okay without a permit.
A restricted fire season means that to light a fire in the open air, a permit is required from Fire and Emergency.
Hawke’s Bay areas going into the restricted season include Esk-Tutaekuri, Ahuriri-Heretaunga, Tukituki West, Tukituki East, Southern Hawke’s Bay Coast and Pōrangahau.
People in Tairāwhiti planning a fire in the open should look at the www.checkitsalright.nz website.
“We encourage people to be mindful of wind conditions if they plan to have a fire in the open,” Hicklin said.
“Also, a reminder to ensure beach bonfires get completely extinguished.”
A fire crew was called to deal with the still-smouldering remains of a bonfire at Midway Beach on Tuesday morning.
“While it might seem harmless to enjoy a small beach fire with friends, these fires can smoulder unseen for hours or even days, hidden beneath sand and driftwood,” Fire and Emergency said in a statement.
“With a bit of wind, especially like we’ve had lately, they can flare up again – right where people walk, kids play, or dogs explore.
“If you light a fire, make sure it’s completely out before you leave – drown it with water, stir it, and check again. Don’t bury hot embers or ashes under sand – it only hides the danger, and avoid lighting fires near driftwood piles or dry grass.”