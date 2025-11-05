Fire authorities in Tairāwhiti remain comfortable with keeping an open fire season in place for now, unlike Hawke's Bay, where restrictions have started in some areas. Photo / Fire and Emergency Tairāwhiti

Open fire season remains in Gisborne Tairāwhiti for now

Tairāwhiti fire authorities have no plans to introduce fire restrictions any time soon.

A restricted fire season came into force over much of Hawke’s Bay this week, from midday Tuesday, until further notice.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand community risk manager for Tairāwhiti, Trudi Hicklin, said any decision on restrictions in Tairāwhiti “was still a bit of time away”.

“We’ve got a bit of rain coming over the next couple of weeks, and it’s still quite damp out there,” Hicklin said.

“While it is getting drier, particularly at the top of the East Coast and around Gisborne, at this stage we’re comfortable to remain in an open fire season.”