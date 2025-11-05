Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Open fire season remains in Gisborne Tairāwhiti for now

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Fire authorities in Tairāwhiti remain comfortable with keeping an open fire season in place for now, unlike Hawke's Bay, where restrictions have started in some areas. Photo / Fire and Emergency Tairāwhiti

Fire authorities in Tairāwhiti remain comfortable with keeping an open fire season in place for now, unlike Hawke's Bay, where restrictions have started in some areas. Photo / Fire and Emergency Tairāwhiti

Tairāwhiti fire authorities have no plans to introduce fire restrictions any time soon.

A restricted fire season came into force over much of Hawke’s Bay this week, from midday Tuesday, until further notice.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand community risk manager for Tairāwhiti, Trudi Hicklin, said any decision on restrictions

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save