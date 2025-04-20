“The stats say it is over $1000 a year that most households waste on food. That could be a trip somewhere, that could be something special for your whānau.”
Beattie said they already had a relationship with the Tairāwhiti Environment Centre, which also had a focus on waste minimisation.
“It just made sense we worked together on it,” Beattie said.
“We’ve had the [Every Bite] pilot, which went really well so we are really keen to take it out to the wider community.
“There was really good enthusiasm with our first programme. It was really interesting, because we can all say ”we don’t waste food", but when you drill down and start measuring it, sometimes you get a really big surprise."
GKR has over 35 volunteers – from teenagers to retirees and beyond.
“I can’t stress enough how much the volunteers and the mahi they do with sorting out the food and looking after our space is a huge part,” Beattie said. “We couldn’t do what we do without their input, so we are really fortunate to have their dedication.”
It was “hard to believe” the group had been operating for nearly seven years through all the changes they had experienced.
“I think that is because we do what we do. We don’t get distracted by all the noise.”
They had gone through a rapid upscaling of operations through the Covid pandemic and Cyclone Gabrielle, but they had been careful not to overextend.
The growth had been the biggest change for her during her time as manager.
“We’ve grown the volume of kai and the volume of recipient groups, that was the intention, but the speed at which it happened was what was unexpected – having good foundations, our operating procedures, all of those things we had to make sure were robust to cope with all that growth.”
They met while working at a community organisation involving food support.
“We both had the same thoughts about rescuing kai,” Swannell said.
Rodriguez Ferrere said they realised it would be a big job to take on alone, so they got the help of family, friends and contacts in community organisations to start up what became Gizzy Kai Rescue.
“When I came to Gisborne, I started working in the orchards and saw how much food was wasted, so it was in the back of my mind. Also knowing how much was going to the landfill, I thought ‘what a waste, there are people going hungry’.”